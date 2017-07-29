 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

League


Cronulla Sharks hoping ref apology reduces NRL fine

share

Source:

AAP

Cronulla will attempt to have their $30,000 (NZD $32,900) fine from the NRL reduced after coach Shane Flanagan apologised for his scathing criticism of match officials.

James Bell. Vodafone Warriors v Cronulla Sharks. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 28 July 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Warriors forward James Bell.

Source: Photosport

Both the Sharks and Manly are due to submit their responses to the league by Tuesday afternoon, after Flanagan and Sea Eagles coach Trent Barrett both blamed officials for their sides week-one departures from the finals.

Flanagan on Monday penned an 1100-word letter to fans on the Sharks' website apologising for the team's early exit, before he admitted he had erred in his treatment of referees.

"I owe you an apology. I owe the game an apology. I'm sorry for the way I reacted," Flanagan wrote to fans.

"My answers in that press conference were born (sic) out of honesty and the disappointment of a shattered dressing room.

"I took all that emotion into that press conference. I know that doesn't make it right though."

Flanagan's letter comes a week after NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg told the game to "grow up" in a line-in-the-sand speech, which promised fines to both Cronulla and Manly.

It's understood the Sharks have sought legal advice in constructing their response to the breach notice, which they hope will be successful in at least lessening the sanction.

"We'll make a submission that tries to put a bit more context to (what Flanagan said) because he wasn't out to undermine the game," Cronulla CEO Lyall Gorman told AAP.

"Hopefully there's enough goodwill there to have the sanction downgraded."

Whether the NRL takes Flanagan's apology into account when determining considering the Sharks' response remains to be seen.

While the league often takes into account genuine remorse or apologies issued by clubs, the fact it has come eight days after the outburst would also likely be factored into their judgement.

The Sharks' fine was the heftiest in more than a year against a coach after Flanagan also blamed poor crowds on officials as he read a list of perceived referee errors.

He then made similar comments to the Sharks' website the following day.

But in the letter, Flanagan also admitted his side's performance had contributed to the loss to the Cowboys.

"In 2017, we were nowhere near the standard required to be challenging for this year's premiership," he wrote.

"In the end, that's what cruelled us against the Cowboys.

"Our discipline and errors - particularly in possession - wasn't good enough and in the biggest game of the season, we were found wanting."

Meanwhile it's understood Manly are also yet to send through their finalised response to the league over Barrett's comments, for which he was provisionally fined $20,000 (NZD $21,900).

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Antonio Valencia opened the scoring in United's 4-0 romp over Everton.

Manchester United defender blasts firecracker goal as Wayne Rooney's Old Trafford return ends in misery

00:29
2
Joe Marler and James Haskell were involved in this nasty confrontation in the English Premiership clash between Wasps and Harlequins.

Watch: Friends become enemies! Livid England rugby star goes after Lions teammate as tensions boil over

01:57
3
Lolohea said crossing the Tasman was the best thing he could have done for his NRL career.

'Deep down I didn't want to leave' - former Warrior Tuimoala Lolohea on tough decision to head for Wests Tigers

00:30
4
Aumua was at it again, scoring a great try in Wellington's 55-14 win over Canterbury.

'Unbelievable!' Wellington's Asafo Aumua embarrasses Canterbury's fullback with ridiculous footwork and speed

00:11
5
A Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader continued to finish her dance routine after being hit to the ground by a cameraman.

Watch: Cameraman floors unsuspecting NFL cheerleader, but she gets up and carries on like a pro


05:18
Ayla is a happy toddler, but because of her condition, her family has to pay more for insurance.

'It's not an illness or a disease' – family left confused after extra travel insurance charge for two-year-old with Down syndrome

Ayla is a happy toddler, but because of her condition, her family has to pay more for insurance.

00:40
Corin Dann says there is real anger in the rural community, and both sides are to blame for stirring it up.

'I don't think it's been a helpful part of this election campaign': Corin Dann on rural-urban voting divide

Farmers protested today in Waikato over policies they say punish them.


00:51
Botany candidate Wetex Kang is accused of posting an audio message on the Chinese social media app Wechat about a reporter.

'I'll beat him up' - Maori Party investigating allegations candidate threatened NZ Herald reporter

Botany candidate Wetex Kang is the party's first Chinese candidate.


The report outlines a net benefit to New Zealand of $3 billion, but protesters aren’t concerned about the money.

Vote Compass: What New Zealanders think about... foreign policy

Thousands of Kiwis have given their say on the big issues facing the country.


01:08
They are now polished party leaders, but decades ago Bill English, Jacinda Ardern, Winston Peters and Hone Harawira weren't quite so smooth in front of the camera.

Startling to hilarious: Watch the first TVNZ appearances for Bill English, Jacinda Ardern, Winston Peters and Hone Harawira

Watch out for Winston Peters and the 1970's suit.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 