Cronulla Sharks coach urges NRL to let troubled star Ben Barba to train

Cronulla has urged the NRL allow banned fullback Ben Barba to train with the club, saying it's in the best interests for his rehabilitation.

The NRL is yet to register Barba's new one-year deal struck yesterday, which came two months after his release by the premiers to deal with personal issues.

Ben Barba of the Sharks celebrates with his team mates after scoring a try during the round 11 NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Manly Sea Eagles at Southern Cross Group Stadium on May 21, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. Source: Getty

NRL officials may need to be convinced the wayward 27-year-old has completed enough steps in his rehabilitation to return to the game after testing positive to cocaine.

It may also stop him joining the team at training before his mandatory 12-week suspension for a second positive illicit drug test is complete.

Coach Shane Flanagan said the structure of the Sharks' training regime would help Barba.

"Ben, he's been through - and he's still going through - a rehabilitation program. He's got a lot of work to do," Flanagan told Sky Sports Radio on Thursday.

"But part of that program is getting back and doing some training with us, if possible.

"He's not going to play for at least half the season. We're not too worried about that.

"But we'd like to think integration back into training and getting a bit of schedule will help Benny, so that's the plan."

On the field, Flanagan said Barba's best-case scenario was to return to action after their bye in round 14 in June.

But his first priority was Barba's well-being away from the game.

Barba headed to Thailand for a four-week stint in a clinic following the drug test.

If his contract is registered, it is understood he might be forced to wait until just before his anticipated June return date before he can train with Cronulla again, in keeping with the general practice of the NRL.