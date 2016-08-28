Cronulla 'don't get enough credit' - Sharks star talks up 2017 NRL chances

Wade Graham believes Cronulla's NRL premiership success has elevated the club to a new level.



Cronulla Sharks celebrate a win Source: Getty

Victory over Wigan in the World Club Challenge would see the Sharks crowned as the No.1 club team in the world.



It was a prospect that seemed unthinkable just two years ago when the team claimed the wooden spoon following a hellish 12 months where the club was torn apart by the ASADA investigation.



Graham, who was one of six players banned for three months following an 18-month investigation, was one of the stars of the Sharks breathtaking 2016 campaign where they reeled of 15 straight victories on their way to beating Melbourne in the decider.

The investigation is now a taboo subject among the Sharks players and staff but Graham said the character shown by the squad to go from last to first is a sign of the unity at the club.



"We've been through a lot together and come out of the other side," Graham told AAP.



"I don't think we get enough credit for what we achieved. To go from wooden spooners to premiers is something we are hugely proud of.

