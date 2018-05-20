 

Cronulla claim gutsy win over Bulldogs to solidify spot in NRL top eight

Cronulla have extended their NRL winning streak to five matches with a gutsy yet scrappy 22-16 defeat of Canterbury, leaping into fifth spot.

The 22-16 win sees the Sharks up to fifth spot on the competition ladder.
Source: SKY

After a slow start and a difficult month marred by injuries, Shane Flanagan's men are now have a 7-4 win-loss record and warming into the season.

With skipper Paul Gallen (knee) and Josh Dugan (foot) making their returns from injury, the Sharks weren't always pretty but got the job done in front of 14,004 at Southern Cross Group Stadium.

The Dogs only led once, after Josh Morris' opening try, but came back to earth after last-week's win over Parramatta, falling to a 3-8 record.

Sharks prop Andrew Fifita continued his stellar form, running for 171 metres and making 33 tackles.

His opposite David Klemmer sent a reminder to NSW Origin selectors with 233 metres off the bench.

After scores were level at 10-10 at halftime, Jesse Ramien sliced through four defenders to give the Sharks a six-point advantage.

The Bulldogs' got their third try in the left-hand corner when Brett Morris finished off a sharp movement made possible by some quick hands from Kerrod Holland to get back within two points.

From the 43rd to the 67th minute the Bulldogs had a run of five penalties and the pressure eventually told when Matt Prior crashed over the top of Jeremy Marshall-King for what proved the match-clinching try.

Kieran Foran had a chance to set up a grandstand finish but grounded the ball inches short of the line.

Earlier, the Bulldogs struck first when Josh Morris left Ramien grasping at air to bring up his 100th try for Canterbury.

But an Edrick Lee response five minutes later and a deft Matt Moylan chip for Valentine Holmes soon gave the home side the lead.

Scores were locked at 10-10 at the break after Moses Mbye produced a brilliant tap-on for Brett Morris before the Bulldogs No.1 knocked over a penalty conversion.

The Sharks' enjoyed the ascendancy in the second-half but a Mbye penalty goal got the Dogs back within six, however couldn't find a way to send it into golden point.

