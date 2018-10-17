Criticism over taxpayer funding for MPs' trip to Mate Ma'a Tonga match

The son of Tonga's prime minister has hit out at parliament's decision to pay for MPs to fly to New Zealand to watch a rugby league match.

The 14 MPs and staff are reported to be going to this weekend's international between Tonga and Australia at the taxpayers' expense.

Kaniva News reported a corporate box at Auckland's Mt Smart stadium has been paid for as well as MPs' allowances and accommodation in New Zealand.

The acting Speaker of Tonga's parliament reportedly approved $US35,000 ($47,500) for the trip but Siaosi Pohiva claims the cost is more than $US87,000 ($118,000).

Mr Pohiva said the government was trying to operate from a tight budget and the move is extravagant and unloving.