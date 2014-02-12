 

Craig Bellamy rejects Broncos offer to re-sign with the Storm

Melbourne have confirmed the signature of coach Craig Bellamy on a three-year deal, keeping the veteran mentor at the club until at least the end of 2021.

Craig Bellamy coach of the Melbourne Storm.

Source: Photosport

Bellamy had attracted highly-publicised interest from Brisbane to be Wayne Bennett's successor, but eventually opted to stay with the Storm on a deal believed to be worth around $4 million over three seasons.

"It would've been pretty hard to leave the players, I'm very close to the group here and that was one of the reasons I decided to stay," Bellamy said.


