Craig Bellamy hints at leaving Storm, retirement after 2021 NRL season

Craig Bellamy is still leaning towards walking away from head coaching at the end of next year when his current deal ends in Melbourne.



Craig Bellamy won the coach of the year award in 2019. Source: Photosport

One of the most successful coaches in the game's history, Bellamy is yet to formally make a call on his future beyond the 2021 season.



However, he has previously suggested last year he could walk away from week-to- week coaching at that point, after 19 years in charge of the Storm.



If he does leave, Bellamy could still likely have a future in the game and would be in hot demand as a coaching director given his tremendous management in Melbourne.



"I've got a contract with the Storm for next year so I'm not going to say what I'm going to do because I don't quite know to be honest," he said.



"But I'm thinking I'll be 62, I think next year will be it for head coaching.



"But things change sometimes. I'm not quite sure.



"I'm still enjoying it without a doubt but I think it might be time for someone else after next year."



If he does retire, Bellamy's exit could coincide with that of Cameron Smith if the star captain opts to go on for one more year beyond 2020.



Now aged 37 and with 417 games to his name, Smith is still looking just as good as ever after setting up six tries in six games this year and still getting through plenty of defence.

