Cowboys veteran Matt Scott out of hospital three weeks after suffering stroke

In a major step in his recovery, North Queensland veteran Matt Scott has been discharged from hospital after suffering a mild stroke.



The Cowboys said doctors were confident Scott would make a full recovery as tributes continued to pour in for the ex-Test prop.



The 34-year-old had already announced he would retire, ending his 268-game NRL career at season's end.



But he was robbed of an on-field farewell when he suffered the stroke following North Queensland's 42-6 loss in Newcastle three weeks ago, promptly ending his 16-season career - all with the Cowboys.



"North Queensland Cowboys legend Matt Scott has been discharged from hospital as he continues his recovery from a mild stroke," a Cowboys statement said.



"Scott's condition has improved gradually over the past two weeks and doctors remain confident he will make a full recovery in due course."



The likes of Cowboys great Johnathan Thurston and Melbourne captain Cameron Smith have rallied around Scott during his recovery, sending touching on-line tributes to the seasoned front-rower this week.



"Congratulations on a wonderful career," Thurston told the Cowboys website.



"You were the best front-rower going around for a number of years.



"It was a pleasure to play alongside you. There was probably none tougher than you."



Former Test and Queensland skipper Smith - a veteran of 407 NRL games - said he owed a lot of his success to ex-Kangaroos and Maroons teammate Scott.



"For a guy who has played in a position you have for so long, for more than 250 NRL games plus Origin and Test matches, it's been one hell of a career," Smith told Cowboys website.



"I have been lucky enough to play alongside you many times. I want to thank you for helping me what I achieved as well.



"Packing down alongside you I couldn't have asked for a better front-rower."



Scott has not been far from North Queensland's thoughts since being sidelined.



The Cowboys retired his No.8 jersey for last round's final game at inaugural home ground 1300SMILES Stadium.



Scott did not attend the match but sent an encouraging message about his recovery.



"I would like to sincerely thank everyone for the messages of support and well wishes since I suffered a stroke," Scott wrote on his Instagram page.



"Special thanks to the doctors and staff at St Andrew's Hospital Brisbane, Mater Hospital Townsville, the North Queensland Cowboys and my wife Lauren and our family for getting me through what has been a very challenging experience so far.



"I am starting to feel much better now, and all symptoms seem to be improving each day.



"Although it will take some time, I am confident I will fully recover."

