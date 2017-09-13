Cowboys see bright side of horror NRL injury run

Early season-ending injuries to Johnathan Thurston and Matt Scott have left North Queensland better placed for this year's finals series than last year's, according to coach Paul Green.

Te Maire Martin of the Cowboys and Shaun Fensom of the Cowboys celebrate victory at the end of their NRL Elimination final match between the Cronulla Sharks and the North Queensland Cowboys. Source: Getty

The Cowboys have had Thurston and Scott for just nine games combined this year, and haven't seen either of them since June.

But that early reshuffle has been a blessing in disguise according to Green, who says he and his players have had time to learn to win without the Queensland and Australia stars.

"It takes a while for teams to gel," Green said.

"It's a team sport, it takes a while for things to happen and that''s not going to happen until you get a few games under your belt."

The Cowboys are getting players back during this year's finals, with centre Justin O'Neill likely to overcome an elbow injury and return on Saturday night against Parramatta.

In contrast, they lost centre Kane Linnett, winger Antonio Winterstein and second-rower Ethan Lowe after the first week of last year's finals, leaving the Cowboys scrambling on the run.

"(The early injuries) are probably a big difference with last year," Green said.

"We lost three starting players out of our team that had been there all year in the first week of the semi.

"Whereas this year we knew pretty early in the piece that they weren't going to be there for the rest of the year."

The Cowboys' development without Thurston has been fascinating.

Prop John Asiata was first used as a half, before utility Ray Thompson filled the role while hopes remained Thurston would return.

However, as the champion playmaker's injuries mounted, Te Maire Martin was recruited mid-season from Penrith to fill the long-term void at No.6.

Meanwhile, Michael Morgan has played the best football of his career in the No.7 jersey.

"We made adjustments to how we played," Green said.

"Different players had different roles to play then and they've accepted the challenge which has been pleasing for me as a coach.

"Te Maire, in terms of his development, he's done wonderfully well so far.

"Really pleased with how he has gone about it."

The Cowboys had just one full training session this week before Friday's captain's run, and spent Monday and Thursday travelling up and down the east coast.

They have also had to recover from a 90-minute finals effort, something they failed to do last year when they beat Brisbane in extra-time in week two, but lost to Cronulla the following week.

Green insisted this year was different and was happy with his team's fitness.