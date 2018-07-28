Cowboys score in final minutes to earn remarkable comeback win over Knights

Coach Trent Robinson is defiant in the face of hysteria.



From the moment his Sydney Roosters signed Cooper Cronk late last year, he had to be.



No team has had more written about their attack this year than the Roosters. Yet through all the questions for the majority of the year, they still sit fourth headed into Sunday's blockbuster with St George Illawarra.



The last time the Sydney Roosters faced the Dragons on Anzac Day, the world was seemingly falling in.



They'd scored just two tries in two weeks, while their own halves consultant in Andrew Johns was critical of their offence.



All this money they'd splurged on their new-look spine - never mind the brushing of long-time halfback Mitchell Pearce - was under question.



Three months later and suddenly the Roosters are the most dangerous attacking team in the competition according to some.



Last week's 56-24 flogging of Manly was a carve up and it's now all worthwhile. Some say they're a serious premiership threat while others point out they haven't beaten another top-four side yet this year headed into Sunday.



"That speculation is outside," Robinson said.



"Our focus is really clear. If you want to waiver with speculation you rise and fall. Whereas we want to keep going ahead and keep going up but all that matters is Sunday.



"That's all that matters. The only thing that counts is we go out and try and improve on last week and play our best footy so far this year on Sunday."



Robinson is somewhere in the middle on his team's attack.



Just as he claimed last week their defence had plenty of room for improvement despite being ranked first in the league, he believes there is also work to do with ball in hand.



There are clear improvements from back in April though.



Luke Keary, Boyd Cordner and Latrell Mitchell had a field day on the left-edge last week, while Jake Friend was also the most dangerous he's been out of dummy- half all season last week.



"We probably since then (Anzac Day) improved significantly and we've got a fair bit of a way to go.



"That's the way we're looking at it. I feel like we're a tighter unit, a clearer unit, you can see that on the field and we're just getting started.



"That was a long time ago, it's a lifetime in footy. It's a clean slate, let's go. Let's get it on on Sunday."



Meanwhile the Roosters are confident Dylan Napa will return this week from a knee injury he suffered before Origin III, after having got through the week of training unscathed.



"He trained well today so it will be making sure he pulls up well tomorrow," Robinson said on Friday.

