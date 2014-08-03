Cowboys prop Matt Scott hospitalised after suffering a stroke

North Queensland forward Matt Scott is in a Brisbane hospital after suffering a stroke, with doctors confident he will make a full recovery.



Scott suffered a "mild stroke" on Sunday, the club said in a statement.



Scott stayed in Brisbane after reportedly feeling sick following the first leg of the team's trip home after Saturday's heavy defeat to Newcastle.



Set to retire after this season, 34-year-old Scott has played 268 NRL games over 16 seasons as well as 22 State of Origin games for Queensland and 22 Tests for Australia.



Doctors were confident the stroke was unrelated to football.



It is another blow in a tough year for coach Paul Green's team, who sit 15th with just seven wins this season.

