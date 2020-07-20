TODAY |

Cowboys part ways with premiership-winning coach Paul Green

Source:  AAP

NRL premiership-winning coach Paul Green has parted ways with the North Queensland Cowboys with more than a year remaining on his contract.

Paul Green. Source: Photosport

Green said in a statement that after consultation with club management "it became clear that it was best for all parties to call time on his tenure".

Green coached the Cowboys to become NRL champions in 2015, beating the Broncos in the Grand Final.

Assistant Josh Hannay will take the reins of the Cowboys for the season's remaining 10 rounds.


League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
'Keep disrespecting my name' - Laumape hits back at critics after Hurricanes heroics
2
Six-time defending MotoGP champion Marc Márquez badly breaks right arm in horrible crash at Spanish GP
3
Aaron Smith, Brad Weber in push and shove scuffle as Highlanders beat Chiefs
4
Ashley Bloomfield set to face Michael Woodhouse in Parliamentary rugby clash
5
Lewis Hamilton demands more support after another disorganised show of support for fight against racism
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:27

'You should see us in the showers' - Knights duo embrace in celebratory kiss in win over Bunnies

Concerns over future of Kieran Foran's career after latest injury worry
01:59

Departing Warriors 'completely understandable' says staying teammate

Raiders prop snags upset win over Roosters after jinking through defence to score runaway winner