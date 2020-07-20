Cowboys part ways with premiership-winning coach Paul Green

NRL premiership-winning coach Paul Green has parted ways with the North Queensland Cowboys with more than a year remaining on his contract.

Paul Green. Source: Photosport

Green said in a statement that after consultation with club management "it became clear that it was best for all parties to call time on his tenure".

Green coached the Cowboys to become NRL champions in 2015, beating the Broncos in the Grand Final.

Assistant Josh Hannay will take the reins of the Cowboys for the season's remaining 10 rounds.