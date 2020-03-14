Cowboys giving Valentine Holmes time to settle back into NRL after rough return against Broncos

Valentine Holmes' mixed North Queensland debut isn't a concern for coach Paul Green, who says they must fix one bad habit and plug their defence before worrying about their new-look backline.



The Cowboys' party at their new Queensland Country Bank Stadium was ruined by Brisbane in a 28-21 loss on Friday night, the scoreline flattering the Cowboys somewhat thanks to two late tries.



The hosts fell off 45 tackles as Brisbane's young forwards had their way, David Fifita's 70m solo try the highlight as he sidestepped a helpless Holmes on the way to the line.



Holmes scored a try but dropped a high ball and knocked on close to the line, while opposing No.1 Jamayne Isaako had one of his best games after being called up to replace the injured Jack Bird.



It was Holmes' first NRL game since leaving the code to pursue an NFL career in the United States and Green wasn't marking harshly.

"I thought he was good; he can be better, there's no doubt about that," he said.



"But as I said pre-game, if we expect him to hit the ground and be the best player in the comp straight up you're probably putting too high expectations on him.



"If he does his job week in, week out the brilliance will come, because we know he's capable of that."



Green was more concerned with the side's slow starts in both halves that allowed Brisbane to get ahead.



"Both sides played with energy, but it was when we played with energy ... we needed more at the starts and we've got to get out of that habit (of letting the scoreboard dictate effort)," he said.

