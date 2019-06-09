TODAY |

Cowboys forward Josh McGuire slapped with NRL's biggest ever fine

AAP
More From
League
NRL

North Queensland star Josh McGuire appears likely to pay the biggest fine since monetary penalties were introduced in the NRL after another contrary conduct charge.

McGuire was slugged with a maximum $4,500 fine for his facial on Manly centre Dylan Walker on Saturday night.

Even if he takes the reduced $3,400 punishment with an early guilty plea, it will be one of the heaviest fines since NRL judiciary codes were reformed in 2017.

The match review committee hit McGuire with a grade-one contrary conduct charge, similar to the one he copped against Melbourne in round five.

In that incident, McGuire was alleged to have eye gouged Storm star Cameron Munster, however, no official complaint was made.

And the MRC had little evidence to pin an eye gouge on McGuire, and instead popped a grade-one contrary conduct fine on the Cowboys firebrand.

On this occasion, no official complaint was made after Walker was smothered in the face by the Queensland representative.

Walker was tackled on the fifth play when McGuire came in as a third defender and raked his hand across the face of the Sea Eagles centre.

The incident went unnoticed by the referees and the ball changed possession.

The grade-one charge normally incurs a $1,500 base penalty, however, McGuire's four previous offences meant the maximum fine is tripled.

NRL players are only allowed a maximum two fines per season, meaning a third fine-worthy charge would result in an automatic suspension due to loading.

In other judiciary news, Sea Eagles winger Jorge Taufua has been fined from tripping in the same game.

Warriors forward Tevita Satae is facing a one-game ban for grade-one dangerous contact to the neck of Melbourne star Josh Addo-Carr in their home loss on Saturday.

Josh McGuire
Josh McGuire Source: Photosport
More From
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Scott Gregory went up another gear as he hit the line and he never looked back in the 52-33 win.
Baby Blacks fullback leaves Scottish defence in the dust with superb runaway try during World Cup win
2
Sam and Tom Burgess were dismissed for Souths while Damien Saifiti and Lachlan Fitzgibbon got ten minutes to cool off for Newcastle.
Wild NRL brawl sees four players sin-binned as haymakers, headbutts thrown in Knights' win over Bunnies
3
Owen Franks and Codie Taylor pack down the scrum.
'We've got some big decisions' - Crusaders to welcome All Blacks pair back for Super Rugby playoffs
4
Folau will argue under section 772 of the Fair Work Act he was wrongfully dismissed over his social media post.
Israel Folau sends scathing letter to Rugby Australia over 'blatantly unfair' actions during code of conduct hearing
5
Annabelle Smith, 3, even donned a Highlanders jersey with No.15 and "Dad" written on the back.
Ben Smith's daughter steals the spotlight in Super Rugby match helping out dad with water boy duties
MORE FROM
League
MORE
01:08
The Kiwis captain has had a rough start to 2019 with the Penrith Panthers.

Kiwis skipper Dallin Watene-Zelezniak signs for Bulldogs after leaving Panthers
00:14
The young fullback scored twice in his side's 32-10 victory.

'He certainly wouldn't be out of his depth' - Storm coach backs youngster Hughes for Kiwis call-up
00:15
Sharks youngster Bronson Xerri scored twice in his side's 42-22 win over Parramatta.

Cronulla's teen sensation leads the way in rout over Eels
00:14
The young fullback scored twice in his side's 32-10 victory.

Kiwis youngster Jahrome Hughes carves Warriors apart as Storm take huge win