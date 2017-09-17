Cowboys enforcer Jason Taumalolo cleared of NRL shoulder charge

North Queensland enforcer Jason Taumalolo is free to take his place in next Saturday's NRL preliminary final after being cleared of a shoulder charge against Parramatta.

There were fears the Cowboys star would be rubbed out of their clash against the Sydney Roosters for what appeared to be a shoulder charge on Eels' rival Nathan Brown on Saturday.

Taumalolo appeared to fail to wrap his arms around Brown as he lined up the Eels enforcer midway through the first-half, but was cleared by the match review committee on Sunday.

The incident was not penalised and the video referees, who can instruct the on-field referee in the case of an incident which is worthy of being placed on report, also failed to intervene.

Taumalolo was suspended for a shoulder charge on Brisbane's Alex Glenn in March that saw him suspended for a fortnight.

The Kiwi international was once again the inspiration for the Cowboys against the Eels on Saturday night, running for 236m from 21 runs, taking his season tally to a league-high 4713m.

In the absence of skipper and prop Matt Scott, Taumalolo has led the Cowboys' forward pack this season and his loss would've been a fatal blow to their chances of upsetting the Roosters.

"I've said it enough times, he cares a lot about the team. He wants to play his role, to do whatever he can to get the result," coach Paul Green said of Taumalolo on Saturday.