Cowboys enforcer Jason Taumalolo cleared of NRL shoulder charge

North Queensland enforcer Jason Taumalolo is free to take his place in next Saturday's NRL preliminary final after being cleared of a shoulder charge against Parramatta.
There were fears the Cowboys star would be rubbed out of their clash against the Sydney Roosters for what appeared to be a shoulder charge on Eels' rival Nathan Brown on Saturday.
Taumalolo appeared to fail to wrap his arms around Brown as he lined up the Eels enforcer midway through the first-half, but was cleared by the match review committee on Sunday.
The incident was not penalised and the video referees, who can instruct the on-field referee in the case of an incident which is worthy of being placed on report, also failed to intervene.
Taumalolo was suspended for a shoulder charge on Brisbane's Alex Glenn in March that saw him suspended for a fortnight.
The Kiwi international was once again the inspiration for the Cowboys against the Eels on Saturday night, running for 236m from 21 runs, taking his season tally to a league-high 4713m.
In the absence of skipper and prop Matt Scott, Taumalolo has led the Cowboys' forward pack this season and his loss would've been a fatal blow to their chances of upsetting the Roosters.
"I've said it enough times, he cares a lot about the team. He wants to play his role, to do whatever he can to get the result," coach Paul Green said of Taumalolo on Saturday.
"The Parramatta pack called him out tonight and he met the challenge straight on and I think he had another great game for us."
