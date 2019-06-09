TODAY |

Cowboys enforcer getting support after copping 'death threat upon death threat'

AAP
More From
League
NRL
Health

NRL enforcer Josh McGuire has turned to his club for support after receiving multiple death threats and online abuse.

The North Queensland forward's aggressive ruck-play has become a central talking point of the code in recent days after his third contrary conduct charge for "a facial" this season.

He will miss three games after taking an early guilty plea for rubbing his hand into the face of Brisbane forward David Fifita during the Cowboys' loss to the Broncos on Thursday night.

However the wife of the embattled Queensland representative has spoken out after he copped extraordinary abuse on social media and elsewhere.

"He's also a human, and has feelings like you and I," Tanyssa McGuire posted alongside a picture of her husband and son Maxon on Instagram.

"Of late, he has been receiving death threat upon death threat. Countless threats of the most unthinkable things.

"Mental health is constantly being spoken about within the NRL and yet what I am witnessing is the absolute bashing of a man who can only take so much before that thick skin starts to soften."

In an interview with the Townsville Bulletin, Mrs McGuire said her husband had approached the Cowboys for support on Sunday.

"He had someone a couple of days ago saying they hope he gets hit by a bus so his kids don't have to grow up with Josh McGuire as their dad," she said.

"He accessed support as of today.

"I think since the suspension that paired with the comments he's at the point where he said, 'I need to involve other people and talk to someone'."

The comments come after the wife of Ben Hunt spoke out last year about her concerns for her his wellbeing after his performances were continuously questioned.

Wests Tigers winger Paul Momirovski was also the subject of heavy social media criticism over the weekend after missing a conversion attempt that would have sent their match against Canterbury into golden point.

Josh McGuire
Josh McGuire Source: Photosport
More From
League
NRL
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Hansen said a "number of things" could see players recalled before the final squad is named for Japan.
Hansen denies having any concerns about All Blacks' form, saying they expected to be ordinary in the first two Tests
2
Barrett said the team will "get around him" after he become the fourth All Black ever to be sent off.
'I reminded him he's not a dirty player' - Beauden Barrett says brother Scott 'carrying a lot of responsibility' after red card
3
Savea was penalised for shoving Hooper in the back of the head but the Wallabies captain isn't holding a grudge.
Michael Hooper brushes off altercation with Ardie Savea - 'It's part of the game'
4
Barrett became the fourth-ever All Black to be shown a red card in a Test match, sent off in Perth.
Eddie Jones demands World Rugby get consistent with tackle ruling, labels Scott Barrett's red card 'ridiculous'
5
A needless penalty from Ardie Savea and Scott Barrett's red card had Hansen shaking his head.
Steve Hansen blasts All Blacks' discipline after Bledisloe bashing - 'It's dumb footy'
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Warriors half Chanel Harris-Tavita in action against the Gold Coast Titans.

'Anything's a possibility' - Stephen Kearney considering Warriors reshuffle after glowing Harris-Tavita showing
02:30
Experts say the DHB's decision to now commission a second report is simply playing for time and putting lives at risk.

Calls for Southern District Health Board to act immediately after it denies bowel cancer tests to patients
02:04
Kiwi alopecia sufferers say they aren't getting enough support but one woman is trying to help.

Alopecia sufferer forms national body, says support is lacking for the disease
00:15
Blake Green. Vodafone Warriors v Manly Sea Eagles. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 9 August 2019. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Warriors veteran heard shouting 'kick us out of the comp' as he raged over refereeing decision