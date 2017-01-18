 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cowboys coach praises Johnathan Thurston's return to form despite constant criticism in rough 2018

AAP
Topics
League
NRL

North Queensland coach Paul Green has hailed Johnathan Thurston after his return to form in the Cowboys' victory over the Newcastle Knights on Friday night.

The Knights began the second half 12 points in front only for Thurston to turn the game on its head by setting up three tries and scoring one himself, as the home side ran out 20-18 winners at 1300SMILES Stadium in Townsville.

Although Green insists Thurston's play has not been as below par as has been suggested in his last year in the NRL, he spoke admiringly about the way the Maroons great has handled the adversity thrown at him.

"It hasn't been easy but I'm proud of the way he's copped the criticism, but responded to it too," Green said.

"I've said all year if you look at stats and I know stats don't tell everything, he's in the top five for a lot of those attacking stats.

"I've been saying all year the criticism is unwarranted but because of the player he is everyone expects him to go out and give a 10-out-of-10 game. We don't need that from him."

Thurston wouldn't be drawn on his performance, but praised his team's second half display after "a few f-bombs" from their premiership coach, and wants them to take this on in the final five games of the campaign.

"We weren't playing great footy but we kept turning up for each other," Thurston said.

"We've got players who can play in our team, we just need to get them the ball in the right areas and hold onto the ball."

The Cowboys, who travel to Sydney to face the Roosters next Saturday, remain second from bottom on the ladder after the Bulldogs beat the Wests Tigers also on Friday night.

NRL Rugby League, North Queensland Cowboys v Vodafone Warriors, 1300Smiles Stadium, Townsville, Australia. Saturday 20 August 2016. Cowboys Johnathan Thurston kicks for goal. © Copyright Photo: Zak Simmonds / www.Photosport.nz
North Queensland Cowboys playmaker Johnathan Thurston. Source: Photosport
Topics
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Kiniviliame Naholo was unstoppable against Poverty Bay in today's Ranfurly Shield contest.

Watch: Waisake Naholo's little brother steamrolls five defenders to score solo stunner in Taranaki debut
2

Well-wishes from Kiwi celebs pour in as Richie and Gemma McCaw announce they're expecting first baby
3

As it happened: Clinical Crusaders silence Hurricanes to book spot in Super Rugby final
4

Watch: Richie Mo'unga puts final nail in Hurricanes' coffin with pinpoint cross kick for superb Crusaders try
5

Shot, stabbed and a father at 13 - boxer Dillian Whyte on turning his life around
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Blake Green of the Warriors celebrates Shaun Johnson of the Warriors try during the NRL League match, Warriors v Manly, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 9th June 2018. Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Warriors aiming to use two-week Australia trip as springboard for playoffs
00:15
Ste Helens' Danny Richardson slotted the goal from inside his own half to beat Warrington 14-12.

Watch: Super League star nails game-winning penalty goal after full-time hooter - from 55m out
Charlie Gubb

Former Warriors prop Charlie Gubb quits NRL for English side Widnes
Nathan Cleary. Vodafone Warriors v Penrith Panthers, Round 19 of the 2017 NRL Rugby League Premiership season at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 14 July 2017. Copyright photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

Panthers resigned to losing star halfback Nathan Cleary

Watch: Manly star coughs up ball metres from tryline to hand Panthers game-winner on a silver platter

AAP
Topics
League
NRL

Penrith have scored four tries in seven minutes to breathe life back into their NRL season as they completed a remarkable comeback to beat Manly 28-24.

Trailing 24-6 with 12 minutes to play, Penrith scored four times in six sets as the Sea Eagles only touched the ball for a Tom Trbojevic error to surrender their lead by the 75th minute.

Crucially, the win moves the Panthers to fifth on the NRL ladder and within touching distance of the top four after it appeared they might finish the round as low as eighth had they suffered their fifth loss in six matches.

It also means the Wests Tigers will be six points out of the finals if the Warriors beat the Gold Coast on Sunday, with five games to play.

Panthers centre Waqa Blake sparked the comeback at Lottoland when he produced a one-handed falling offload for Josh Mansour to cross and make it 24-10.

Isaah Yeo then ensured the Panthers would keep the momentum when he forced his way over moments later, before Blake finished off a length-of-the-field movement in the set after the kick off following a Viliame Kikau break.

The comeback was complete when Trbojevic fielded a James Maloney bomb, only to drop the ball in a Kikau tackle before Nathan Cleary scooped it up and scored.

Tyrone Peachey was also solid for Penrith in his first game at fullback, injecting himself into the action to put Dean Whare over for the Panthers' only first-half try.

The loss leaves Manly just two points clear of their first wooden spoon, and under serious pressure after Canterbury and North Queensland both won on Friday night.

The Sea Eagles looked to have their second win over the Panthers in the bag after Brian Kelly produced 12 minutes of brilliance after the Sea Eagles led 8-6 at halftime.

He put Daly Cherry-Evans away for Manly's first after the break when he bust through the midfield, as the Sea Eagles continued to threaten Penrith on the edges.

The centre also bagged two tries of his own, the first from a Trbojevic pass and the second after a grubber-kick from the fullback sat up perfectly for him just before the dead-ball line.

But it mattered little as Penrith arrested their mid-season freefall and won for the fourth time this year after trailing at halftime.

Tom Trbojevic is going to see this one in his nightmares for a while. Source: SKY
Topics
League
NRL
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:49
1 NEWS' Jenny Suo met some food manufacturers who are sacrificing profits for the sake of the environment.

Kiwi companies fighting against plastic food packaging by rethinking how they sell products

One dead in house fire south of Auckland

Kiwi describes the terrifying moment she was evacuated from deadly California wildfires as flames lit up the sky

Watch: Shocking moment enraged customer pelts fast food staff with food at popular Auckland mall

One person has died after bus rolls on road to Mount Ruapehu's Turoa skifield

West Tigers hopeful of Warriors loss to keep slim playoff hopes alive

AAP
Topics
League

Wests Tigers coach Ivan Cleary has questioned whether his side's giant-killing fortnight sucked the petrol out of them before their disappointing fade out against cellar dwellers Canterbury.

The Tigers had their finals chances all but killed off in their limp 16-4 defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs at ANZ Stadium on Friday night.

The equation was simple for the joint venture going into the clash - win and keep their faint finals hopes alive, lose and start planning for Mad Monday.

It leaves them four points behind the eight-placed Warriors, who take on the Gold Coast on Sunday.

Should the Warriors extended that margin to three wins, it will leave the Tigers with too much to do with five rounds remaining.

The Tigers faithful went into the game full of optimism after their side toppled title contenders South Sydney and St George Illawarra in consecutive weeks.

But their season has been one of contrasting fortunes after beating every current top four team but struggling against sides below them on the table.

"We were flat tonight. We completed well, we got through our sets, got through our plays, I thought we just went through the motions," Cleary said.

"And to Canterbury's credit, that wasn't going to be good enough. They ran a little harder, tackled a bit harder. They had the bounce of the ball from time to time."

The Tigers now look set to miss the finals for the seventh straight season after blowing a golden opportunity to push for a top eight spot.

"I'd be disappointed any night like that," Cleary said when asked if he was especially disappointed given their past fortnight.

"We lacked energy and maybe those last two games took a bit out of us. I don't know.

"You need to turn up and play with a bit more spark than that."

Despite having 31 tackles - or the equivalent of five sets of six - inside the Bulldogs' 20 metre zone, they could still only come up with one try - through Esan Marsters.

The result will only heighten question about the side's attack after struggling for points all year.

Skipper Russell Packer was at a loss to explain how the team managed to produce such a disappointing performance after looking so dynamic and energetic against the Rabbitohs at the same ground just six days earlier.

"We set a pretty good standard against two good teams and we could't deliver for whatever reason," Packer said.

"Individually we will look at where we can improve."

Matulino's Wests Tigers fell to a 16-4 defeat to Canterbury last night. Source: SKY
Topics
League