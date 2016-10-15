 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Cowboys coach confident Thurston won't be risked by Kangaroos: 'The doctors will make the right decision'

share

Source:

AAP

North Queensland coach Paul Green is confident Kangaroos medical staff won't take any unnecessary risks when it comes to the health of his star playmaker Johnathan Thurston.

Corey Parker, Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga and Johnathan Thurston

Corey Parker, Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga and Johnathan Thurston

Source: Getty

Thurston was a last minute scratching for the Cowboys before their loss to Parramatta on Friday, casting a major shadow over his involvement in this week's Test match against New Zealand in Canberra,

Green and Australian coach Mal Meninga shared differing views this week on Thurston's availability for the clash, but the Cowboys mentor said he was comfortable to the national team's medical staff would make the right call.

"That will depend on how he goes this week, it's not my call it's the medical staff's but if he's not 100 per cent fit he shouldn't be playing because he probably risks being out for longer," Green said.

"I understand it's Australia, it's a great honour and I'm sure all things considered the right decision will be made."

The Parramatta fullback scored twice in the 26-6 win in Townsville.
Source: SKY

Green's stressed that player safety was paramount to any decision and also took heart from the fact that physiotherapist Steve Sartori and doctor Chris Ball hold positions on both the Cowboys and Kangaroos medical staff.

"The doctors will make the right decision regardless of whether they are with our club or not," he said.

"It's about what's best for the player and if a guy's not fit you're taking a massive risk going in to a big game like a Test match."

The Cowboys star took up the challenge set by Brodie, competing in nine random games in nine minutes
Source: Breakfast

Thurston will travel to Canberra on Sunday and will be assessed by Kangaroos medical staff, with Sharks playmaker James Maloney in the squad as cover for the Maroons maestro.

Thurston's absence added to a Cowboys injury ward that already includes Lachlan Coote, Matt Scott and Jake Granville and their experience was sorely missed as the Eels punished North Queensland at 1300SMILES Stadium.

Heading in to this weekend's representative round on the back of two straight losses is far from an ideal situation for the Cowboys and Green wants his team to use the week off to address some worrying signs.

"When you're disappointed with your result sometimes next week can't come quick enough," he said.

"Hopefully the fire will be in the belly for us to make amends because we are pretty disappointed with tonight's (Friday) efforts.

"We've got the break next we'll use it for that.

"Parramatta deserved to win, they played well, but we were probably a little bit off in a few areas that recently when we have been at our best have been our strengths.

"We need to do some hard work, see where we can improve and it will help getting some players back on deck."

Starting hooker Granville and experienced custodian Lachlan Coote should be fit and firing in time for the Cowboys' round 10 clash with the Bulldogs in Sydney.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Jamie-Jerry Taulagi might not have missed much of the game, but this cheap shot is bound to have severe repercussions.

Watch: RED! Disgustingly thuggish act sees Sunwolves sub sent off for deliberate shoulder to head after whistle had blown

00:47
2
Luke 'the Jedi' Jumeau says being offered a UFC contract is the pinnacle of a MMA fighter’s career.

'This is the All Blacks for me' – Meet the Kiwi MMA fighter pumped to finally make his UFC debut in Auckland

00:29
3
The Sunwolves, Chiefs players and fans saw Lowe looking inside and thought the pass headed there. Luckily, McKenzie knows better.

As it happened: McKenzie's brilliance the difference as Chiefs survive surging second half from Sunwolves in Hamilton

00:30
4
The Hayne Plane took off like a jet after he earned a penalty 10m out and the Knights were left not knowing what hit them.

Watch: 'Hayne catches them napping!' Titans star powers through dozing Knights with quick tap-and-gap try

00:29
5
The Chiefs' fullback used every piece of his attacking kit right on the halftime hooter for this five-star five pointer.

Watch: Damien McKenzie carves, fends and streaks past four Sunwolves defenders for sensational solo try

Celebrity models who planned to attend the Fyre Festival

Celeb-studded 'once in a lifetime' Fyre festival turns out to be a massive flop

The Bahama's festival was cancelled at the last minute after attendees had spent thousands on tickets and travel.

01:00
The Broncos back-rower clearly has plans for the stage when he's done with the NRL.

Carpool Karaoke: Broncos edition - Sam Thaiday leads Brisbane teammates in Celine Dion inspired sing-along

The Broncos back-rower clearly has plans for the stage when he's done with the NRL.

00:40
Tuker Muarry was working an average shift at a takeaway in Kansas City when a man walked in and demanded money.

Watch: US cashier keeps his cool as man robs him at gunpoint

The cashier was working at a takeaway in Kansas City when the armed man confronted him.


Woman's body, 83 found in Whakatane River

Police discovered the body after responding to reports of someone seen in the water around midday yesterday.


Woman dies after being struck by car in Gisborne

The young woman was taken to Waikato Hospital where she died this morning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ