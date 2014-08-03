Cowboys' co-captain Matt Scott ruled out of NRL preliminary final

Breaking News
Matt Scott's return from a knee injury has been put on hold, with the prop not included in North Queensland's team for their NRL preliminary final against the Sydney Roosters.
The co-captain hasn't played since suffering a season-long anterior cruciate ligament injury in round three, but had been named earlier this week in the Cowboys' No.21 jersey for tonight's clash at Allianz Stadium.
The Cowboys will stick with their original 17, with Coen Hess (knee), John Asiata (hand), Antonio Winterstein (ribs) and Te Maire Martin (shoulder) all overcoming injuries to play.
