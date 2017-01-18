 

Cowboys out to avoid wooden spoon on Johnathan Thurston farewell

AAP
The thought of farewelling Johnathan Thurston as an NRL wooden spooner doesn't bear thinking about for the living legend's North Queensland teammates.

"JT's last year - obviously no one wanted to send him out the way we have this year," Thurston's long-time Cowboys, Queensland Origin and Australian Test ally Matt Scott said ahead of the champion halfback's one last cherished derby with Brisbane tonight.

"Obviously no one wants to get the wooden spoon. We're not really talking about it or thinking about it too much at the moment. It's about finishing the year off strongly.

"So it would be nice to get a few wins on the board leading into the end of the year."

The truth is, though, Thurston and the Cowboys are neck deep in a desperate battle to avoid the dreaded spoon after fashioning just five wins from 20 matches in 2018.

Such a scenario at the start of the season was unthinkable.

With Thurston returning to bolster their roster following shoulder surgery, the Cowboys were immediately installed as 2018 premiership favourites after losing last year's grand final to Melbourne without their talismanic leader.

With no Cooper Cronk, it was considered no deal for the Storm.

In a decorated 17-season career featuring two premierships from three grand finals, a record three Golden Boots as the world's best player, an unmatched four Dally M Medals, a World Cup and 11 Origin series wins, Thurston has never felt the wooden spoon.

The future Immortal's hopes of avoiding it in his NRL swansong season could well come down to helping the Cowboys trump equal-last-placed Parramatta in a high- stakes showdown in Townsville in the penultimate round.

NRL Rugby League, North Queensland Cowboys v Vodafone Warriors, 1300Smiles Stadium, Townsville, Australia. Saturday 20 August 2016. Cowboys Johnathan Thurston kicks for goal.
North Queensland Cowboys playmaker Johnathan Thurston. Source: Photosport
The Knights celebrate scoring against the Titans.

Knights determined to improve defence against Warriors in Mt Smart clash
00:53
The Storm, Maroons and Kangaroos icon will hang up the boots this year.

Retiring NRL star Billy Slater admits he could've played longer, but wanted to go out on his terms
Cowboys assistant coach Todd Payten.

Warriors lure two-time NRL champ away from Cowboys as new assistant coach
Bunty Afoa. Sydney Roosters v Vodafone Warriors, NRL Rugby League. Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 31st March 2018.

Bunty Afoa found not guilty, Sam Lisone handed ban as Warriors take mixed results at NRL judiciary

Bunty Afoa found not guilty, Sam Lisone handed ban as Warriors take mixed results at NRL judiciary

'Quite a big night for both of us' – Warriors' mother-son duo relishing Knights double header

Warriors
Topics
League
Warriors

Warriors mother-son duo Isaiah and Lorina Papali'i are eagerly anticipating tomorrow night's double header against the Newcastle Knights at Mt Smart Stadium, with both men's and women's teams to play on the same night for the very first time.

With the Warriors' women's side coming into the Women's NRL this season, the Papali'is have made history by becoming the first mother-son combination to play for the club.

Speaking the Warriors' official channel, the pair discussed about what tomorrow's clash means.

"Seeing all the hard work she's put in, it's all coming true," Isaiah said.

"I can't wait to come a bit earlier, come watch her play.

"It'll be quite a big night for both of us.

"(I'll) have to watch mum out there, see how she's going, and take some tips from her footy game, try take it into mine."

Lorina echoed the sentiments of her son.

"I'm always keen to watch Isaiah," she said.

"I'll be rushing out of the showers."

The double header against the Knights takes place tomorrow night at Mt Smart Stadium.

Isaiah and Lorina Papali'I will both take to Mt Smart Stadium tomorrow night. Source: Warriors
Topics
League
Warriors
Wipari Henwood spoke from Redding to TVNZ1's Breakfast.

'Ivan has not asked for a release' - Tigers to block coach Cleary's move to Panthers

AAP
Wests Tigers chair Marina Go has accused Penrith of unethical behaviour in its pursuit of the club's coach, Ivan Cleary.

Go said the Panthers were out of order trying to sign Cleary while he had more than two years left on his contract.

"It's really poor form that they have approached our coach when he has two years left on his contract," she said on Fox Sports' League Life program last night.

Despite Cleary being expected to seek a release from his Tigers contract and link with the Panthers next season, three years after being sacked from the club, Go said it was business as usual for the Tigers.

The drama follows Monday's shock sacking of Penrith coach Anthony Griffin.

Go said she missed a call from Panthers general manager Phil Gould yesterday, but she was not in a hurry to return it.

"I don't know what he wants to say ... he wants to speak to me, I have no reason to speak to him," she said.

Go said the Tigers were not "looking for sympathy" and only wanted what they were legally entitled to.

"We value (Cleary), he's a fantastic coach, he's done such great things with our club," Go said.

"The players love him ... we want to retain that, and we have every reason to, and every right to."

Go said she spoke to Cleary on Monday night, and the coach confirmed to her in that conversation that he had been "approached" by another club.

She said she came out of that conversation "feeling positive" and that nothing had changed since then.

The club has been steadfast in its position that it would not let Cleary walk out on his contract.

"Ivan has not asked for a release," Go said.

"Even if he were seeking a release, we wouldn't grant him a release. That position hasn't changed."

Ivan Cleary.
Waest Tigers coach Ivan Cleary. Source: AAP
