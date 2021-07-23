'Cowardly' - English anger at NZ quitting Rugby League World Cup

Australia and New Zealand were called “selfish” and "cowardly” for pulling out of the Rugby League World Cup in October in England yesterday.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves. Source: Photosport

The southern hemisphere giants, who have won 12 of the 15 World Cups, stunned organisers when they withdrew citing player welfare and safety concerns in the pandemic. They want the World Cup postponed to 2022.

Only a week ago, organisers confirmed the joint men's, women's and wheelchair tournament was going ahead from October 23 although Australia had yet to sign the participation agreement.

"The World Cup organisers have bent over backwards and turned double somersaults to meet every single requirement that was asked of them, by the Australians particularly,” English Rugby Football League chairman Simon Johnson said.

"To have those assurances completely dismissed, I am angry about this. This is a selfish, parochial and cowardly decision which has been taken by the Australian and New Zealand leadership.”

The issue was raised in the British Parliament on Thursday by Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg, while Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, a Warrington fan, announced he would be meeting tournament organisers to discuss the matter. Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi also said he and government officials were also happy to meet them.

More than 400 players and officials were expected to arrive from the southern hemisphere on chartered flights to reduce the risks associated with long-distance travel.

International Rugby League chair Troy Grant, also disgusted, said some players were considering switching allegiances to other nations to enable them to take part in the tournament.

“I have been in regular communication with the RLPA (Rugby League Players Association) and a number of international players and coaches who have been satisfied with the World Cup's bio-security arrangements and have expressed to me that they feel their own personal choice to participate or not in the World Cup has been taken from them,” Grant said.

"The RLPA have again committed to continue to work with IRL and the local organizing committee towards a 2021 tournament including Australian and New Zealand players who have dual eligibility and who are now keen to play for other nations.”

Grant said he will meet with the organisers to consider their options, including cancelling the World Cup.

The virus continues to disrupt British Super League fixtures but chairman Ken Davy was astounded how Australia and New Zealand could back out when their own people in other sports were playing overseas. Both countries were at the Olympics, the New Zealand cricket team was in England last month, and the Wallabies and All Blacks rugby teams had tours scheduled in November.

Britain also recently staged Euro 2020, Wimbledon and the British Open successfully with large crowds.

The governing bodies of Australia and New Zealand league made a joint statement saying they were worried about the risk of Covid-19 infection in Britain, Australia’s own worsening conditions, and the extended time in bio-secure bubbles in the World Cup for players following their own seasons.

"The risks ... this year are insurmountable,” Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys said.