TODAY |

'Of course we'd be interested' - Eels coach welcomes Radradra reunion

AAP
More From
League

Parramatta NRL coach Brad Arthur says the Eels would be interested in regaining the services of star Semi Radradra if he returns to the NRL.

The Fijian winger, who scored 82 tries in 94 games over five years at Parramatta but has spent the past two seasons playing club rugby in France, is reportedly looking at returning to Australia after this year's rugby World Cup.

Radradra has scored a try in each of the three union Tests he has played for Fiji.

"If Semi wanted to come back to the club, of course we'd be interested but I haven't heard anything about it. It's just all speculation," Arthur said, on the eve of their home game against NZ Warriors at Bankwest Stadium.

Arthur joked Parramatta already had their own Radradra - Fijian winger Maika Sivo, who leads the competition with 13 tries heading into this weeks' round.

He is hoping Eels and NSW Origin star Blake Ferguson may be released from hospital over the weekend, after suffering an allergic reaction to antibiotics for a knee infection.

"We're certainly not going to look at rushing him back, he's been in there for a week now," Arthur said.

Toulon's Fijian winger Semi Radradra (L) runs with the ball during the French Top 14.
Toulon's Fijian winger Semi Radradra runs with the ball during the French Top 14. Source: Getty
More From
League
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:16
The All Blacks back is wanted by both the Hurricanes and Blues, says 1 NEWS’ Andrew Saville.
Jordie Barrett could 'swap' Super Rugby franchises under new contract, 1 NEWS understands
2
Barrett, the All Blacks regular No 10, will play at fullback against the Springboks on Saturday.
'I didn't ask him his opinion' – Steve Hansen on telling Beauden Barrett he's playing fullback
3
The All Blacks sevens star scored this stellar try for Otago in Oamaru.
Otago run in seven tries, thrash North Otago in Ranfurly Shield defence
4
Kimberlee Downs is joined on TVNZ’s weekly rugby show by Scotty Stevenson and Andrew Saville.
The Front Row: All Blacks and Springboks face off, and Matt Todd the 'booty call' of NZ rugby
5
Rieko Ioane wasn’t impressed with Goodhue’s haircut however, calling it disgusting in a light-hearted end to a news conference.
Jack Goodhue leaves reporters in fits of giggles after saying he's been 'betrayed' by All Blacks mullet club
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Jarryd Hayne of Fiji. HSBC World Series Sevens London at Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham - 22/05/2016 Copyright photo: Matt Impey / www.photosport.nz

Jarryd Hayne vows 'justice will be served' after he pleaded not guilty to rape charges
Sharks Shaun Johnson during the NRL rugby league match between the Warriors and Sharks at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday the 19th of July 2019. Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.Photosport.nz

NRL considering transfer window: 'It's got a lot of support from clubs'
Panthers James Maloney complains about the Yellow Card during their match against the Warriors. The Panthers James Maloney kicked drop goal in Golden Point time, to win 19-18, during the NRL rugby league match between the Warriors and the Panthers, held at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. 30 June 2019. Copyright photo: Brett Phibbs / www.photosport.nz

James Maloney granted NRL release to join UK Super League
Benji Marshall. NRL Premiership rugby league. Vodafone Warriors v Wests Tigers. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 5 May 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Benji Marshall slams NRL's judiciary for inconsistency - 'We're losing fans'