'I could hold my spot there' - Kiwi teen backs himself for NRL stardom after signing with Cronulla

Matt Hall-Smith 

1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Eighteen-year old Cruz Topai-Aveai has signed a three-year deal with the Sharks.
Source: 1 NEWS

Matt Hall-Smith

Ben Smith breaks away. New Zealand All Blacks v Samoa test match rugby union. Pasifika Challenge. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 16 June 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: All Blacks under pressure as Lions score before halftime

01:25
The ABs coach said "worry is a wasted emotion" and said the Lions coach "is a good coach and has his own style".

'There's nowhere to hide' - Steve Hansen anticipating colossal duel with Gatland's Lions

01:51
Both teams kept things civil as they trained alongside one another in Bermuda, preparing for the showdown.

'The guys are feeling good' - Team New Zealand itching to get back on the water after five day break

01:04
The dropped winger spoke to 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville before the first Test at Eden Park.

'It's a good opportunity to put ourselves in the history books' – All Blacks wing Julian Savea optimistic ahead of Lions Test opener

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the first Test between the All Blacks and the British and Irish Lions from Eden Park, Auckland.

01:04
The 18-year-old has signed a lucrative three-year deal with the Cronulla Sharks.

02:01
The All Blacks captain will play his 98th Test tonight after overcoming his thumb injury.

00:25
DJ Goldie was talking about the art industry cashing in on Banksy's art when he said the name. "No disrespect to..."

03:00
Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.


 
