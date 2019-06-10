TODAY |

Corey Norman helps Dragons end losing streak by thrashing Bulldogs

AAP
Corey Norman has made a scintillating return from injury to help St George Illawarra end their five-game losing streak with a 36-12 demolition of Canterbury.

Norman and halves partner Ben Hunt were involved in all seven of the Dragons' tries, breathing life into a spiralling NRL campaign.

Making his first appearance since fracturing his cheekbone in round eight, Norman scored one and set up another at ANZ Stadium.

Winger Mikaele Ravalawa netted a brace, while centre Zac Lomax kicked a perfect six goals from as many attempts for a 16-point personal haul.

The dominant win means Paul McGregor's side join four other teams on 12 points, but climb to 10th spot on percentages.

For the last-placed Bulldogs, it was another lacklustre display in a sorry season.

Their afternoon started brightly when Tariq Sims lost the ball in the opening set and Raymond Faitala-Mariner crossed not long after.

But from there it was all Red V for the 16,003-strong crowd.

In the space of four minutes, a Ben Hunt cutout put Mikaele Ravalawa over, and then Ravalawa turned assist-man for Norman.

In between, Bulldogs halfback Jack Cogger was knocked out for the game.

A third try to Jonus Pearson would've been hard for coach Dean Pay to stomach, and he definitely would've been sick when Nick Meaney was denied in the 35th.

Will Hopoate was ruled to have caught an out-ball inside of a decoy, leaving the Bulldogs with a 12-point deficit at halftime.

Things went from bad to worse for the hosts, when consecutive Jeremy Marshall- King errors in a minute resulted in Norman putting Hunt over untouched.

The halves pairing then combined to send Jacob Host into the backfield, and the second-rower grubbered ahead for Zac Lomax to sink the boot in further.

Foran, who was arguably the Bulldogs' best with two line break assists and a try assist, grabbed a consolation four-pointer late, before Ravalawa got another.

    Winless in their last five, St George claimed a 36-12 victory. Source: SKY
