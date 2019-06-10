Corey Norman helps Dragons end losing streak by thrashing Bulldogs

Corey Norman has made a scintillating return from injury to help St George Illawarra end their five-game losing streak with a 36-12 demolition of Canterbury.



Norman and halves partner Ben Hunt were involved in all seven of the Dragons' tries, breathing life into a spiralling NRL campaign.



Making his first appearance since fracturing his cheekbone in round eight, Norman scored one and set up another at ANZ Stadium.



Winger Mikaele Ravalawa netted a brace, while centre Zac Lomax kicked a perfect six goals from as many attempts for a 16-point personal haul.



The dominant win means Paul McGregor's side join four other teams on 12 points, but climb to 10th spot on percentages.



For the last-placed Bulldogs, it was another lacklustre display in a sorry season.



Their afternoon started brightly when Tariq Sims lost the ball in the opening set and Raymond Faitala-Mariner crossed not long after.



But from there it was all Red V for the 16,003-strong crowd.



In the space of four minutes, a Ben Hunt cutout put Mikaele Ravalawa over, and then Ravalawa turned assist-man for Norman.



In between, Bulldogs halfback Jack Cogger was knocked out for the game.