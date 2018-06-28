TODAY |

Cooper Cronk targeting back-to-back premierships before retirement

AAP
More From
League

Sydney Roosters superstar Cooper Cronk wants to "roll up the sleeves" and play seven NRL games before finishing his illustrious career with victory on grand final day.

Cronk became the first player in 45 years to win consecutive premierships at different clubs last season and now wants to be on the first team to win back- to-back premierships in the NRL era.

The 35-year-old said he's pleased with how the second-placed Roosters are tracking, following a hard-fought 22-18 win against top-three rivals Canberra on Sunday.

"Semis must be around the corner because the intensity has jacked up a little bit, but they're the games you want to be a part of, they test you in every way," Cronk said.

"It was a real opportunity for both teams to roll up the sleeves and be physical and do all the hard stuff that normally wins you big contests."

The Roosters are one spot ahead of where they were after round 21 last year and have a better points percentage. But Cronk wouldn't be drawn on whether the premiers are further along than 12 months ago.

"That's a hard question to answer, if you're an avid Roosters fan you'd probably say yes, if you're an opposition team you'd probably say no," Cronk said.

"We're in a competition where you get judged on wins and losses on the table but we're a footy club that judges ourselves on the way we play and the Roosters style and if you look at that I think we're travelling pretty well."

If all goes to plan, Cronk will play the remaining four games of the regular season and three finals, culminating in his third straight decider and a phenomenal ninth overall.

Cronk played in seven grand finals with Melbourne before joining the Roosters last season, but the future Immortal has never won back-to-back premierships at the same club.

"We're about to find out (if we can go back-to-back) but I'm the wrong person to ask. I've tried it a number of times and I don't have the answer," Cronk said.

Cooper Cronk. Sydney Roosters v Vodafone Warriors, NRL Rugby League. Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 31st March 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Cooper Cronk. Source: Photosport
More From
League
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
Coles said everyone in the team knows Barrett isn't a dirty player but he has a "bit of a habit of using that shoulder".
Steve Hansen stopped red-carded Scott Barrett apologising at team meeting, Dane Coles says
2
Former All Blacks coach John Hart.
Former All Blacks coach John Hart condemns props, Ben Smith after Wallabies loss
3
Folau will argue under section 772 of the Fair Work Act he was wrongfully dismissed over his social media post.
Israel Folau deletes then reactivates social media, less than 24 hours before legal battle begins
4
Hansen said a "number of things" could see players recalled before the final squad is named for Japan.
Hansen denies having any concerns about All Blacks' form, saying they expected to be ordinary in the first two Tests
5
The former All Blacks captain said the result in Perth makes this week's Test in Auckland interesting.
Richie McCaw says 'it's not all bad' for All Blacks despite Bledisloe bashing by Wallabies
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:12
Felise Kaufusi didn’t seem to be too worried after getting a yellow card in the Storm’s win over South Sydney.

Sinbinned star steals show with incredible skills as Storm beat Souths
00:15
The fullback was at his best as the Roosters beat the Raiders in Canberra.

James Tedesco throws unbelievable pass to set up Tonga star in Roosters' win over Raiders
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 10: Kalyn Ponga of the Knights fumbles the ball during the round 21 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the Newcastle Knights at Bankwest Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Eels deal significant blow to Knights' playoff hopes with gritty win
00:15
Benji Marshall's flick pass went horribly awry and sealed a 18-16 loss to Canterbury.

Bulldogs seal win over West Tigers with runaway intercept try