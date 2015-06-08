 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


Cooper Cronk laughs off rumours of possible code swap to meet up with Waratahs: 'That won't be happening'

share

Source:

AAP

Cooper Cronk has dismissed speculation he is considering a switch to rugby union in 2018.

Cooper Cronk in action for Queensland during State of Origin game 1.

Source: Getty

The Kangaroos halfback will leave NRL club Melbourne at season's end to join his Sydney-based fiance, TV presenter Tara Rushton, but is yet to decide if he will continue playing.

But Cronk laughed off talk that he may be tempted to play for Super Rugby outfit NSW Waratahs next year.

"That won't be happening," he said.

"Everyone has their right to an opinion but I haven't had any conversation with rugby union and I have no intention.

"My intention is to make a decision on if I play again next year not where I am going to play."

Speculation of a switch built momentum after Wallabies coach Michael Cheika claimed Cronk would be a rugby success while code hopper Karmichael Hunt also backed the Melbourne No.7's move on Friday.

But Cronk was left scratching his head over the rugby talk.

"Media have their right to fill some pages but they don't know the conversations I have had," he said.

"I did play a bit of rugby at school and thoroughly enjoyed it and I watch rugby and played with some of the current Wallabies players.

"But I love rugby league. It has given me everything I have in my life.

"I am an avid supporter of the game."

Cronk, 33, said he was no closer to deciding on whether he would lace up the boots in 2018.

And he was in no rush despite options running out in the player market after Kieran Foran became the latest star to decide his future, signing with Canterbury for three years.

"I think I am physically and mentally able to play on," Cronk said.

"But I am not waiting for a light bulb moment and wake up and know the answer.

"I will have an answer for you at some stage.

"I won't be dictated by the market.

"I need to make a smart decision and they don't happen overnight."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Rieko Ioane scores a try during the round 1 Super Rugby match between the Melbourne Rebels VS The Blues at AAMI Park Melbourne Australia. Thursday 23rd February 2017. Copyright Photo. Brendon Ratnayake / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Blues snatch lead back from Cheetahs in seesawing affair at wet and windy Eden Park

00:27
2
The Black Caps batsman made a stunning catch for Kings XI to dismiss Mumbai Indians' Lendl Simmons.

Watch: 'That is extraordinary!' Martin Guptill goes airborne, takes unbelievable one-handed catch during Kings XI's win over Mumbai in IPL

00:27
3
Guptill caught the IPL’s attention this morning with a soaring take, but back track to the 2014 CPL and Kevin Pietersen could tell you an identical tale.

Watch: Think this morning's grab was a fluke? What about this carbon copy catch by a soaring Martin Guptill THREE years ago!

00:32
4
Tuke says Team USA are downplaying how much damage their boat took after capsizing yesterday.

Watch: New on board vision shows Oracle crew holding on for dear life - but 'there will be damage', says Team NZ's Blair Tuke

00:21
5
Justin O'Neil was blindsided by this big Jackson tackle during North Queenland's win over the Canterbury.

Watch: Is this the hit of 2017? NRL hardman blindsides Cowboys runner with monster tackle

02:34
The documents show concerns the diesel trains are unreliable.

Leaked documents reveal serious concerns about KiwiRail's decision to switch from electric trains to diesel

A review by engineering consultants warns diesel trains bought from China have "a very high failure rate".

NZ ahead of the game (again) in signing up to China's multi-billion dollar plan. But what are the risks?

Corin Dann, in China to hear President Xi's Silk Road ideas, asks if NZ will benefit.

01:48
The fourth annual Kiwi Boogie is a chance for elite thrill seekers to hone their craft.

Top skydivers from around the world gather in Ashburton for adrenaline fuelled festival

The fourth annual Kiwi Boogie is a chance for elite thrill seekers to hone their craft.

00:32
Tuke says Team USA are downplaying how much damage their boat took after capsizing yesterday.

Watch: New on board vision shows Oracle crew holding on for dear life - but 'there will be damage', says Team NZ's Blair Tuke

Oracle have released on board vision of the moment their boat capsized.

00:27
The Dash-8 aircraft had trouble with its landing gear and circled the airport for more than an hour before touching down.

Watch: The moment Air NZ plane with landing gear problem lands at Hamilton Airport - and relieved passengers exit

The plane spent 2.5 hours in the air on a flight scheduled for just 1 hour.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ