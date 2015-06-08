Cooper Cronk laughs off rumours of possible code swap to meet up with Waratahs: 'That won't be happening'

Cooper Cronk has dismissed speculation he is considering a switch to rugby union in 2018.

Cooper Cronk in action for Queensland during State of Origin game 1. Source: Getty

The Kangaroos halfback will leave NRL club Melbourne at season's end to join his Sydney-based fiance, TV presenter Tara Rushton, but is yet to decide if he will continue playing.

But Cronk laughed off talk that he may be tempted to play for Super Rugby outfit NSW Waratahs next year.

"That won't be happening," he said.

"Everyone has their right to an opinion but I haven't had any conversation with rugby union and I have no intention.

"My intention is to make a decision on if I play again next year not where I am going to play."

Speculation of a switch built momentum after Wallabies coach Michael Cheika claimed Cronk would be a rugby success while code hopper Karmichael Hunt also backed the Melbourne No.7's move on Friday.

But Cronk was left scratching his head over the rugby talk.

"Media have their right to fill some pages but they don't know the conversations I have had," he said.

"I did play a bit of rugby at school and thoroughly enjoyed it and I watch rugby and played with some of the current Wallabies players.

"But I love rugby league. It has given me everything I have in my life.

"I am an avid supporter of the game."

Cronk, 33, said he was no closer to deciding on whether he would lace up the boots in 2018.

And he was in no rush despite options running out in the player market after Kieran Foran became the latest star to decide his future, signing with Canterbury for three years.

"I think I am physically and mentally able to play on," Cronk said.

"But I am not waiting for a light bulb moment and wake up and know the answer.

"I will have an answer for you at some stage.

"I won't be dictated by the market.