Cooper Cronk insists he's on speaking terms with former teammate Cameron Smith

AAP
Cooper Cronk insists he and fellow Queensland great Cameron Smith remain on speaking terms.

There was no embrace between Cooper Cronk and Cameron Smith Source: SKY

Eyebrows were raised when the Roosters halfback briefly shook his former Melbourne teammate's hand but embraced everyone else who greeted him when the two sides played in Adelaide in June, while reports continue to circulate that they have fallen out.

"Everything is fine," Cronk maintained on Tuesday.

"Read into it as you will and dissect it as much as you want but from my point of view (everything between us) absolutely is fine."

According to reports, Smith was upset after Cronk spent much of last season undecided about what his future held and then announced in October he'd signed a two-year deal with fellow top four side the Roosters.

The champion halfback had said he decided to make the move so he could be with Sydney-based fiance, Fox Sports presenter Tara Rushton.

When the couple married in December, Smith and his family didn't attend despite their long-standing friendship.

"I know there will be a lot of talk about it and everyone has their right to adjudicate or have an opinion but I'm not in the area of commenting on it publicly," Cronk said.

"We're absolutely fine; we've spoken different times."

Asked about the prospect of having to line up against Smith should the heavily-fancied Roosters and Storm play-off in the NRL grand final, Cronk was non- committal.

"There are still five weeks to go (before the finals start) and there's a lot of football to be played," he said.

AAP
Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle has made the heartbreaking decision to go into palliative care after fighting a third battle with cancer.

Jarrod Lyle in hospital with his children. Source: Facebook/Jarrod Lyle.

The 36-year-old has been battling the disease since a recurrence of acute myeloid leukaemia last year.

His condition has deteriorated during recent months, leading to wife Briony to post to social media with concerning updates about his health.

But in a post on Tuesday, Briony updated Lyle's followers on Facebook with the worst possible news.

"Earlier today Jarrod made the decision to stop active treatment and begin palliative care," Briony wrote.

"He has given everything that he's got to give, and his poor body cannot take anymore.

"We'll be taking him closer to home in the next couple of days so he can finally leave the hospital.

"We have done our best to 'control' the narrative surrounding Jarrod's illness and treatment, and as more and more people become involved in this final process I'm not sure how much longer this development will remain private.

"Jarrod knows he is loved, and the thousands of prayers and well wishes that have been sent his way have kept him going through some incredibly tough times.

"But he has reached his limit, and the docs have finally agreed that they can no longer strive for a positive outcome.

"My focus as of today is on our girls and doing whatever I can to get them through the challenges ahead.

"Jarrod will be closer to them very soon, and will spend as much time as he can with them.

"When it's appropriate, I will post details of a memorial service. In the meantime we ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time."

May 23, 2015: Jarrod Lyle reacts to tight bunker shot on #9 during third round action of the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial in Ft. Worth, Texas.
Jarrod Lyle. Source: Photosport

Lyle courageously beat cancer, in 1998 and 2012, and returned to play professional golf.

He made an emotional comeback to the course during the 2013 Australian Masters before trying his luck at using a medical exemption to win his PGA Tour card back in 2015.

Jarryd Hayne reveals debilitating stomach issue from time with Fiji Sevens has affected his play

AAP
Jarryd Hayne has revealed he spent more than a year battling a debilitating stomach problem he believes he picked up while training for Fiji's Rugby sevens team.

Hayne let spill on Tuesday that he was diagnosed with H-Pylori last year while at the Gold Coast, leaving him bloated and generally ill for the best part of 12 months.

The Parramatta superstar had to undergo surgery after the disease attacked his stomach's lining, as his immune system suffered and he struggled to digest food.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed the best stretch of football since his return to the NRL in 2016 over the past six games and believes it's due to the fact he's finally healthy again.

"We didn't know what was going on in my stomach," Hayne said. "I think we've really balanced my gut out and I feel awesome and it's showing.

"I've found a real good balance before the North Queensland game (in round 14) and my body has felt amazing since."

Hayne believes the issue began when he drank local water while training with Fiji during his bid to play in the 2016 Olympics.

He first went for tests last year and was placed on antibiotics before the problem emerged again at the start of this season and made him ill before and during games.

"I had to go see doctors and have a couple of surgeries," Hayne said.

"It's obviously tough when you don't know what's wrong with you and you can't do things you normally can.

"That was obviously affecting me. I'm on top of it now but it's going to be a long process. It takes three or four months to clear the stomach."

He's since given up eggs and a number of dairy products, lowered his coffee intake and is taking various supplements and probiotics.

"I feel great now," he said.

"Within a month I've lost two kilos. Everything's gone down and feels good.

"I'm back eating cereal now; I haven't eaten it regularly for about 10 years. I'm back on that with the coconut milk."

Preparing to take on the Titans on Saturday for the first time since leaving last year, he ducked questions on whether he wanted to return to rugby next year for a shot at the 15-man World Cup with Fiji.

Jarryd Hayne. Source: Photosport
