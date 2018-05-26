 

Cooper Cronk capitalises on sloppy Titans defence as Roosters pull off second half comeback

NSW State of Origin hopefuls James Tedesco and Latrell Mitchell have bagged tries as the Sydney Roosters came from behind to beat the Gold Coast 34-14.

After they trailed 14-6 at the break, the Roosters scored four unanswered tries in the second half to claim just their second NRL win in their past 11 matches on the NSW Central Coast.

Tedesco was particularly impressive in his last outing before the NSW side is picked, crossing once in the first half from a kick then performing his real moment of brilliance late in the second.

With the game all but over, he broke through the middle to step and push his way past six Titans defenders and put Mitchell Aubusson over for the Roosters' final try.

Meanwhile, Mitchell recovered from a first half with minimal ball to score 10 points before being sin-binned late for repeated team infringements.

After Isaac Liu crossed and Mitchell kicked two penalty goals to give the Roosters the lead, the 20-year-old took advantage of a 12-man Titans side when he busted through three defenders to score.

But just as concerning will be the fact it was one of just two runs in the match, a trait that has followed the centre for much of his career.

Cooper Cronk crossed for the Roosters' other try in the second half as he plunged Bryce Cartwright's season from hell into further despair, capitalising on a fumble from the Titan as he chased through on his own kick to score.

Cronk's halves partner, Luke Keary - the other Rooster unsure of his Origin chances - had limited involvement on a mixed day.

He dropped a Mitchell offload as the Roosters appeared set to score in the first half but later had a hand in the centre's try as part of their left-edge combination with NSW captain Boyd Cordner.

For the Titans, Jai Arrow was impressive with 142m in his pursuit of a maiden Queensland jersey but he was again hurt with an apparent complaint in the AC joint in his shoulder.

Halfback Ash Taylor was also impressive in the first half, laying on tries for Michael Gordon and Anthony Don before he was sin-binned during the Titans' second-half capitulation.

