Cook Islands beat USA to secure qualification for Rugby League World Cup 2021

The Cook Islands have beaten the USA Tomahawks 38-16 to secure the last spot at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

The Tony Iro-coached side led 12-0 early thanks to trues from Tony Dargan and former Warriors centre Anthony Gelling.

The Tomahawks hit back with two tries either side of halftime before another former Warriors in Dominique Peyroux was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle.

Despite, being reduced to 12 men, Broncos veteran and former Kiwi Alex Glenn scored before the Pacific Islanders ran away with it in the final quarter.