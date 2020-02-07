Controversial NRL stars Reynolds, May cleared to play despite off-field issues

Wests Tigers star Josh Reynolds and Penrith Panthers utility Tyrone May have been cleared to play by the NRL.



May, sidelined for all of last season after being charged with filming four sex tapes without the consent of the women involved, will be eligible to return in round five after his court proceedings finished last week.



The 23-year-old was convicted and handed a good behaviour bond for three years and will have to perform 300 hours of community service.



In a statement released on Friday, the NRL said May will be eligible to return to the field after agreeing to attend and complete a "secondary prevention program".



The Panthers will also fine May 25 per cent of his 2019 salary.



"Tyrone May has effectively served a 12-month suspension from the game, which reflects the seriousness with which the game treats these offences," NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said.



"Providing he participates and completes what we have asked of him, he will be allowed back in the NRL during the first quarter of the season."



Reynolds has pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm over an alleged domestic violence incident in Sydney last year.



The matter was briefly mentioned in Sutherland Local Court on Friday with the 30-year-old reiterating his innocence outside court.



While the NRL's integrity unit is monitoring the court proceedings, the league says at this stage Reynolds is not subject to the controversial 'no-fault' stand down policy.



"Josh Reynolds has been upfront and open about his situation," Greenberg said.



"He proactively advised the Integrity Unit prior to the commencement of the police investigation and I would encourage other players to be as forthcoming.



"That said the allegation he faces is serious and we will continue to work with and receive updates about his situation from NSW Police."



Decisions on the playing status of Canberra recruit Curtis Scott and Parramatta's Maika Sivo have been deferred.



Scott is facing charges on multiple offences including assault after being arrested on January 27.



The 22-year-old has pleaded not guilty and the NRL says it is awaiting additional material before making a decision on his playing status.



It's expected a call will be made early next week on Scott's immediate future.

