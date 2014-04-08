 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Controversial NRL star Todd Carney's career given a lifeline by Super League club Hull KR - report

AAP
Topics
League

Controversial former NRL playmaker Todd Carney is out of rugby league limbo after reportedly agreeing with Queensland Cup team Northern Pride on a deal allowing him to play for English Super League side Hull KR.

The Pride had felt they deserved compensation from 32-year-old Carney to let him out of his three-year contract early, and Fairfax Media says that has now been arranged.

Carney only played six games for the Pride, and will now join a Hull KR side coached by Tim Sheens this weekend to play in the local derby against Hull FC.

"We're happy to announce, after lengthy negotiations, that Todd Carney's relationship with the Northern Pride has ended," chairman Tony Williamson told Fairfax.

"He was walking away from a two-and-a-half year agreement, so we took a stance that we deserved some compensation. That has now be delivered. We wish him well at Hull KR."

Carney has a long rap sheet, being released early by Canberra, the Roosters and Cronulla following a series of off-field misdemeanours.

He has consistently been denied the chance to return to the NRL after a number of playing options for him fell through.

He started the 2018 season playing for the Pride, hoping to use the time as a chance to earn his way back to the big time with North Queensland.

But he left the Pride abruptly in May to return to Sydney when his mother fell ill with breast cancer.

Then South Sydney shot him down, saying it would provide "no pathway" for Carney despite their feeder club North Sydney expressing interest in signing him.

Manly were also touted as a possible destination for Carney in the off-season and again when five-eighth Lachlan Croker went down with a season-ending injury, however coach Trent Barrett decided against it.

Todd Carney of the Cronulla Sharks and NSW. Source: Photosport
Topics
League
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:41
The couple talk publically for the first time about their loss on Seven Sharp.

Exclusive: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

2

Watch: How is that not a try? Another referee shocker costs Sharks possible victory of Broncos
3

'Time to go home' - Karl Tu'inukuafe shares heart-warming farewell picture directed to Chiefs
4

Exclusive: Rowing NZ using 'scare tactics' to try keeping our best young talent here over Ivy League scholarships
5

Crusaders welcome back Joe Moody as full-strength squad named for semi-final with Hurricanes
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Nathan Cleary. Vodafone Warriors v Penrith Panthers, Round 19 of the 2017 NRL Rugby League Premiership season at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 14 July 2017. Copyright photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

Wests Tigers coach wants his son Nathan Cleary at the NRL club

Sharks can't guarantee NRL star Valentine Holmes No.1 jumper
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 29: Joseph Tapine of the Raiders is tackled by David Klemmer of the Bulldogs during the round nine NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and the Canberra Raiders at ANZ Stadium on April 29, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Kiwis enforcer refusing to tone down style despite second ban this season
NRL referee Gerard Sutton.

Warriors' war with officials hits new low with under-fire ref assigned to their 'lower-profile match' by NRL

'I just need to do what I'm good at' - Konrad Hurrell making most of NRL return ahead of Warriors clash

Topics
League

Gold Coast centre Konrad Hurrell says a stint in reserve grade has helped erase the negativity that had crept into his game as he prepares to face his former NRL club on Sunday.

An early release from his New Zealand Warriors contract two years ago looked to have worked wonders when Hurrell quickly became one of the Titans' biggest backline threats.

But the charismatic centre's career took another hit earlier this year when his sloppy form saw him dropped to Intrust Super Cup side Tweed Heads.

But a season-ending hamstring injury to Dale Copley has given Hurrell a reprieve and the humble 26-year-old is making the most of it.

"It helped me a lot to go there and be positive with myself and forget the negativity I take onto the field," he said.

"For some (players) it's negative to go down, but I took it in a positive way."

The Tongan international made his NRL debut for the Warriors in 2012 and played 71 games before the mid-season move in 2016.

Contracted on the Gold Coast until 2019, Hurrell remains in Brennan's plans but admits he is feeling pressure to hold his place with Brendan Elliot waiting in the wings.

He knows a steady head is key, given it was Hurrell's over-enthusiasm that contributed to his error-riddled start to the season.

"When I try too hard everything goes bizarre and doesn't go my way," he said.

"I just (need to) do what I'm good at."

Gold Coast's teenage five-eighth Alexander Brimson (concussion) is expected to line up after recovering well from a nasty clash last weekend.

The Titans are no chance of making the finals but it shapes as a crucial clash for the eighth-placed Warriors, who have won the last six and a staggering 14 of the last 15 between the sides.

Titans' Konrad Hurrell in action. Source: Photosport
Topics
League
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
03:19
Parker will aim to get his career back on track when he faces Dillian White in London on Sunday.

‘This is the hurt business and I really want to hurt him’ – Joseph Parker desperate for redemption, massive KO

QEII Poo: Christchurch residents in foul mood after hefty number of 'code browns' at new $39m pool

Exclusive: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

Medical specialists' association calls for doctor review website to be shut down

Police investigating death of 18-month-old Tirau girl

'We've just got to keep winning footy games' - Warriors to take ref angst out on Titans

AAP
Topics
League
Warriors
NRL

Any Warriors feeling belittled by the referee "demotion" tag surrounding them this week should take their frustration out on the field.

That's the attitude of playmaker Blake Green following Gerard Sutton's appointment to control Sunday's NRL match against the Gold Coast Titans in Robina.

An NRL statement said leading whistler Sutton had been "demoted" following a widely criticised performance in charge of last week's Canberra-Cronulla clash.

Veteran Warriors hooker Issac Luke described the NRL wording as an insult and disrespectful to both teams in a deleted tweet.

Coach Stephen Kearney and captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck said the issue had been discussed but didn't want to comment on whether they or other players were as aggrieved as Luke.

Green said it is important the eighth-placed Warriors don't get too distracted by the slight as their play-off hopes enter a crucial phase.

Instead they should funnel any angst into controlled physicality at C-Bus Super Stadium.

However, the veteran five-eighth couldn't resist a dig when it was suggested the Auckland club aren't rated by officialdom.

"Hopefully they get a big crowd to the game this week, that might be a reflection of how we're travelling," Green said.

"Maybe we're a bit more important than what people see us at the moment.

"But we can't control what people say about us or how they feel about us. We've just got to keep winning footy games, we've got a big six weeks coming up."

Nobody at the Warriors was seeking an apology and Kearney had calmed down following his scalding post-match critique of the state of NRL refereeing following the 12-6 loss to Melbourne in Auckland.

On Sunday, Kearney described that element of the game as "poorly led" and "a blight on our game".

A midweek conversation with referee boss Bernie Sutton had addressed some of his concerns.

Green will definitely start after shaking off a rib injury that forced him out of the Storm clash.

Uncertainty surrounds the fitness of Luke (calf), who left the match in the second half, and second-rower Tohu Harris (knee), who has been sidelined since the round 16 loss to Cronulla.

Issac Luke. NRL Premiership Rugby League. Vodafone Warriors v Brisbane Broncos. Mt Smart Stadium. 14th April 2018. Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz
Issac Luke. Source: Photosport
Topics
League
Warriors
NRL