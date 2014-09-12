Controversial Bulldogs star Josh Reynolds declares he wants to stay at club

Josh Reynolds has declared he wants to stay at Canterbury amid speculation the NRL club will seek a different direction in their halves.

Josh Reynolds gets his marching orders from the ref.

The five-eighth's manager has begun talks to re-sign with the Bulldogs ahead of his contract running out at the end of the season.

Reynolds, who's played 121 games with the club since debuting in 2011, faces a make-or-break season having put the ball to re-commit in Canterbury's court.

"I'm not going to worry about 'how much this, how much that and how much he's on'," he told Fox Sports.

"I just want to play footy and it'll all sort itself out.

"I'd hate to leave, but it's for them to decide."

Reynolds and halves partner Moses Mbye copped much of the criticism for the side's lacklustre end to last year where they lost four straight matches to exit the title race in the first week of the finals.

He could be forced out with the Bulldogs reportedly considering luring Wests Tigers playmaker Mitchell Moses.

Kieran Foran, who is on a one-year deal with the Warriors, has long been linked to a reunion with coach Des Hasler.

But Reynolds, who has played four matches for NSW, is intent on staying.