Conflicting accounts continue over Warriors' Australian relocation

The ongoing saga of the Warriors' role in the NRL resumption today took another twist, with conflicting accounts of whether or not the Kiwi side will be able to travel to Australia this weekend.

After the New South Wales city of Tamworth was given the all-clear to receive international flights at its own airport, the Warriors appeared certain to be able to fly to Australia this weekend, preparing for the NRL resumption on May 28.

Australian Rugby League chairman Peter V'landys assuring that the Warriors will travel across the ditch this weekend.

1 NEWS today received a statement from the Australian Border Force, saying a decision hinged on that meeting of Australia's cabinet.

However, Prime Minister Scott Morrison today saying that authority has not been given by his cabinet for the Warriors to arrive.

"In relation to the border issues with New Zealand, well that authority has not been provided and no amount of reporting it will change that decision," he said.

"That will be made on the basis of the border assessments of the Australian Border Force, and they're working through that application, they've received that application and when they're in a position to authorise it then they will.