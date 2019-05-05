TODAY |

Confidence low after Warriors lose to the Knights in fourth consecutive loss

AAP
More From
League

The Warriors are low in confidence after four straight NRL losses and desperate to get more ball to the man who could lighten their mood, skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Coach Stephen Kearney admits his players' self-belief had taken a hit following the 36-18 home loss to Newcastle yesterday which left them among the five bottom teams languishing on a 2-6 record.

It was the emphatic nature of the Knights' win that had Kearney most concerned, conceding his team simply didn't want to win as much as the visitors, who executed their plans adroitly.

A key tactic was halfback Mitchell Pearce regularly kicking the ball out on the final play or launching contestable bombs, rather than letting fullback Tuivasa-Sheck field possession with time to launch sets via a trademark stepping run.

It worked to perfection. The reigning Dally M medallist notched just 78 running metres, well down on his season average of close to 200m.

Kearney noted North Queensland employed the same methods to stiffle Tuivasa-Sheck at Mt Smart Stadium two weeks ago.

"If teams are going to take that approach, we have to have a plan for it," Kearney said.

"That's our job as coaches, find a way around it. I didn't think we were good enough."

Kearney said Newcastle's dominant pack allowed Pearce to adopt the kicking tactic. Because they had rolled so far down the field, it made kicking the ball out easier to achieve.

The tactic didn't stop in-form winger Ken Maumalo notching a game-high 200m run.

Kearney was confident the first-choice Warriors back three was likely to be restored next week, with winger David Fusitu'a set to shake off a rib injury.

The biggest change for Saturday's Magic Round match against St George Illawarra will be the club debut of new signing Kodi Nikorima.

Kearney said it was important not too much pressure is heaped onto the former Brisbane halfback, who could have done little to halt Newcastle's dominance in the collisions.

"I don't think Kodi was going to help us," Kearney said.

"We're going to need to fix that part of it (physicality) and move forward from there. Kodi can obviously be an asset on the back of that."

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Newcastle outmuscled the Warriors 36-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland. Source: SKY
    More From
    League
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:33
    Luke Jacobson's big tackle on Smith led to the Highlanders fullback injuring his hamstring.
    Chiefs enforcer relieved Ben Smith hasn't been ruled out of World Cup after his big tackle
    2
    The Highlanders fullback could've played his last match for the Otago franchise after suffering a hamstring strain.
    Aaron Smith backs injured Highlanders teammate Ben Smith to return sooner than 6-8 weeks
    3
    Peter Breen is the creator of Rugby Bricks which has over 79,000 followers on Instagram.
    Former Otago player's online coaching platform gains popularity with help from All Blacks stars
    4
    An injured Ben Smith of the Highlanders is observed during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Chiefs, held at the Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 4 May 2019. Copyright Image: Joe Allison / www.Photosport.nz
    Ben Smith may've played his last game for Highlanders with injury side-lining him for 6-8 weeks
    5
    The golf star was awarded with a Medal of Freedom after his Masters victory.
    'A global symbol of American excellence' – Donald Trump awards Tiger Woods Medal of Freedom
    MORE FROM
    League
    MORE
    00:15
    Latrell Mitchell’s jaw-dropping talent was on show as he turned provider for Luke Keary in the Roosters’ big win over the Tigers.

    Freakish Latrell Mitchell produces try assist you have to see to believe
    00:15
    The Raiders pummelled the Panthers 30-12 in Wagga Wagga.

    NRL injury carnage as Canberra Raiders pummel Penrith Panthers
    00:33
    The former Broncos half is set to be available for the Warriors next week against the Dragons.

    'Growing up I used to love the Warriors' - new recruit Kodi Nikorima touches down in NZ
    Warriors half Chanel Harris-Tavita in action against the Gold Coast Titans.

    'He's been really good' - Blake Green lauds rookie Warriors halves partner