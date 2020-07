Concerns over future of Kieran Foran's career after latest injury worry

Luckless Canterbury star Kieran Foran will be sweating on scan results for a toe injury that could have ramifications for his future in the NRL.



Kieran Foran of the Bulldogs receives treatment Source: Getty

Foran suffered the problem midway through the first half of the Bulldogs' heartbreaking 28-22 loss to St George Illawarra.



The 30-year-old gritted his way through until halftime before telling interim coach Steve Georgallis that couldn't play on in the second half.



It is the same toe that prematurely ended the first of what has so far been a horror run of three straight seasons at Belmore.



"I felt my toe, I was a bit concerned because I had surgery on it back in 2018 and it was a similar feeling to when I did it then," Foran said.



"Since I had it fixed up in 2018 I haven't had any dramas with it.



"But I pivoted off my left foot midway through that first half and as I came off my left I felt it click, which is what I felt back in 2018.



"I hope I am wrong and I am just being overcautious.



"It wasn't the best way to finish the night."



The possible re-occurrence of the toe injury comes at a crucial time for Foran, who comes off-contract at the end of the season.



It is believed the New Zealand international has been asked to take a whopping 75 per cent pay cut to extend his time at the Bulldogs for another year.



Foran said he would wait until the club appoints a new coach, and confirm the diagnosis of his latest setback before making a call on his future.



"My priority will be the injury and making sure I am right," he said.



"Once I know what I have got to deal with on the injury front then I can make some calls regarding next year.