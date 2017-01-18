 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Competitive NRL return imminent for Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

share

Source:

AAP

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is flying.

The Warriors fullback has endured a tough nine months by anyone's measure but insists his repaired knee will be ready for the rigours of 2017 NRL action.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck during a Vodafone Warriors training and media session at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. NRL Rugby League. Monday 16 January 2017 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck during a Warriors training and media session at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland.

Source: Photosport

Tuivasa-Sheck, 23, tore his left ACL just seven games into his Warriors tenure last year, having joined amidst much fanfare from Sydney Roosters.

The injury forced him to miss the remainder of the Warriors' season, as they slumped out of finals contention, as well as the Kiwis' failed Four Nations tilt in England.

Yet with three months of Warriors pre-season training under his belt and a steady reintroduction to full-contact drills, the Samoa-born fullback said the knee had responded well.

The occasional flare-up still took place but his sense of trust had returned.

"In November I was on the grass so I hit the ground running from day one, so it's been a good build-up," Tuivasa-Sheck said.

"It took some time but I'm flying now, I trust my knee, especially because I have trust in the medical team and people around me, so just confidence."

Sorely missed at fullback last year, Tuivasa-Sheck is expected to make his comeback to competitive action in next fortnight's Auckland Nines.

New head coach Stephen Kearney was coy on the issue, however, saying only that he'd pick the best squad available to him for the tournament.

Tuivasa-Sheck said he'd like to take part, having played in the Nines previously, but his first priority was full fitness for round one of the NRL.

The Warriors will start their season against last year's wooden spooners Newcastle on March 5.

"The season is what I'm really edging for, trying to have a good season, (but) if Stephen picks me for the Nines I'll go for it," Tuivasa-Sheck said.

"Everyone's trying their best, trying to put in hard work and it's a new game plan, new coaches, new style of play that we'll run with."

Related

Warriors

NRL

00:20
The Warriors fullback shares a moment he had with the troubled recruit in the gym while doing their injury rehab.

'We don't usually do that': Why Kieran Foran made Roger Tuivasa-Sheck want to take his shirt off
03:15
Lunges, pull ups, climbing a rope and hitting the bike are all part of the star Warrior's bid for fitness after a major injury.

Watch: Go inside Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's hardcore recovery bootcamp

01:00
The Warriors star couldn't look happier being back on the field after he was caught warming up during a live cross on Breakfast.

'Roger, give us a wave!' Chirpy Tuivasa-Sheck bouncing back after season-ending injury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:09
1
The 28-year-old first five says the deal with Montpellier was a real opportunity to go away and experience something different.

Aaron Cruden eyeing Lions Tour swansong despite ABs departure: 'I'll be working my butt off to make sure that happens'

00:48
2
Christchurch-born Heiden Bedwell-Curtis never thought he'd be back in Crusaders country after plying his trade with Manawatu.

New Crusaders flanker still in disbelief at Super call-up

00:30
3
The Swiss 17th seed took apart American Noah Rubin to move on to third round.

Australian Open crowd roar in delight as classy Roger Federer wraps up second round match in straight sets

00:22
4
McCullum's Brisbane teammate Nathan Reardon said his skipper was happy to be sidelined so he could focus more on his golf game.

Watch: Suspended funnyman McCullum burns teammate with brutal sideline sledge

00:43
5
The cricketers took time out from their preparations for the second Test against Bangladesh to work with the country’s future stars of the game.

Video: Black Caps get amongst it with fun drills for admiring youngsters at fundraising event in Christchurch

02:18
Corrections bosses have put into place an emergency plan that will see women sleep overnight at the courthouse.

Soaring female prison population could see inmates sleeping in court cells

Female prisoners could be driven to a nearby court for the night and returned to jail the next morning as a last resort, 1 NEWS can reveal.

03:26
For some, working on the restoration project has been a dream come true.

Race against time to get Sir Edmund Hillary's hut fully restored for Scott Base's big birthday

For some, working on the restoration project has been a dream come true.

01:06

'You can do your job but you're not safe in your head' - exhausted junior doctors strike again over gruelling schedules

Around 20 striking medics gathered to picket outside Christchurch Hospital.

00:42
They loved the movie so much the band decided to branch out with a performance based on it.

Watch: 'We loved the songs in the movie' - Auckland band's beautiful mash-up of Disney's Moana watched over 1 million times in three days

Resonate are shocked with the huge reception their clip has received online.

01:43
Investigators are still trying to piece together what led to the shooting and how many people were involved in the event that left five people dead,

'Just bang, bang, bang' - Kiwi witness caught up in Mexico nightclub shooting compares scene to Paris terror attack

Kiwi Tyler Klee and Australian Ben Forbes made it out unharmed, but five others were killed.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ