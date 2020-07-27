Commentator speechless at Gold Coast player’s haircut - 'What has he done?'

Gold Coast backrower Jai Arrow has unleashed one of the all-time great haircuts as his side went down 22-14 to Penrith in the NRL yesterday.

The do roughly falls into the mullet category, although his wavey back and shaved top added a level of personalisation that had fans and commentators agog.

Fox's Andrew Voss thought the haircut could cost him a place in State of Origin and was better suited to Halloween, while Sky's call had one commentator simply asking, "What has he done to his hair?"