Commentator speechless at Gold Coast player’s haircut - 'What has he done?'

Source:  1 NEWS

Gold Coast backrower Jai Arrow has unleashed one of the all-time great haircuts as his side went down 22-14 to Penrith in the NRL yesterday.

Jai Arrow has taken business in the front, party at the back to a whole new level. Source: SKY

The do roughly falls into the mullet category, although his wavey back and shaved top added a level of personalisation that had fans and commentators agog. 

Fox's Andrew Voss thought the haircut could cost him a place in State of Origin and was better suited to Halloween, while Sky's call had one commentator simply asking, "What has he done to his hair?"

Those on social media also struggled to understand exactly what look the 25-year-old was going for. 

