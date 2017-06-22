 

Clutch man Dane Gagai stars in Queensland's brilliant comeback win over NSW in Origin II

Dane Gagai has watched Queensland pull off series-winning State of Origin plays at the death for more than a decade.

The Maroons have kept this year's Origin series alive with an unbelievable effort in the final minutes of the game.
Darren Lockyer's intercept in Melbourne in 2006. Johnathan Thurston's break for Billy Slater in 2008 to make it three straight. Cooper Cronk's 2012 field goal to keep the run going.

So when his own chance came with the 2017 series on the line, Gagai wasn't going to let the Maroons' dynasty die.

The Newcastle winger etched his name into Origin folklore last night, as he scored twice for Queensland, who produced the biggest second-half comeback in the interstate series since Game One of the 2007 series to win 18-16.

"I just had to make sure that when the opportunity arose I was ready to take it," Gagai said.

"It was obviously a great feeling to get across that line."

Gagai scored both of the Maroons' second-half tries, after the Blues had taken a seemingly comfortable 16-6 lead to the break.

However it was the 26-year-old's match-winner in the 77th minute that will long be remembered.

After Slater got on the outside of two NSW defenders to get the ball to Michael Morgan, Gagai moved back infield to take a flick pass and step his way over the line.

The Maroons winger shunned the spotlight and cast it firmly onto one of the greats - returning fullback Slater.

"Even though people think he just passed the ball to Morgs, and it was Morgs that gave the offload," Gagai said.

"He (Slater's) done a great job to get outside and put Morgs away on the outside which was able to turn me back under."

