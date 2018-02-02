 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


'I was close to retirement' - Bulldogs' Greg Eastwood on heart problems

share

Source:

AAP

One thought haunted Greg Eastwood for the entire Christmas break as he waited for the all-clear from doctors for an irregular heartbeat.

Greg Eastwood. Vodafone Warriors v Canterbury Bulldogs. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 23 June 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Bulldogs forward Greg Eastwood.

Source: Photosport

"I didn't want to leave my wife and kids behind just for a game of footy," Eastwood said.

Eastwood underwent heart surgery in early December after twice suffering bouts of dizziness during pre-season, the first of which resulted in momentarily driving blind.

Not only did the health scare force him to sit out most of the pre-season, but it was also the start of a painful six-week wait that had him seriously considering retirement.

"It was pretty close," Eastwood told AAP.

"I'm at the back end of my career now. I thought about my family a lot because you hear a lot of people having it and collapsing and passing away."

Eastwood recalled how the saga meant he wasn't allowed to drive for the six weeks, leaving wife Ash to get behind the wheel for their summer trip to the Gold Coast.

But that's not what she was most concerned about.

"We had some pretty serious talks, mainly because you don't stuff around with your heart like that. It's not like a knee injury or shoulder," Eastwood said.

"It's something you need to live. Having to wait those six weeks after surgery not knowing if it was successful or not - it was a nervous time for both of us.

"In the end it was a relief to get the all clear, but you've got to have the chat when you're at this stage of your career. She was pretty freaked out, especially with five beautiful kids.

"You put them first before rugby league."

Eastwood, who will have to pass one more medical test before the start of the season, admits he'll again think about hanging the boots when his contract expires this year.

He revealed considering retirement even before his heart scare, but is determined to see how this season pans out before making a final decision on his long-term future.

"I'm at the age now where you realise footy's not going to be around forever. I've been sitting down with the guidance counsellor after training to work out what we're going to do," he said.

"I want to play for a few more years - hopefully all for the Bulldogs - but we'll see how we go before maybe thinking about another contract."

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
All Blacks forwards Joe Moody and Luke Romano help haul broken down truck on Arthur's Pass.

All Blacks Joe Moody and Luke Romano lend helping hand, hauling broken down truck

01:08
2
The 18-year-old will be heading to the Gold Coast Games with her brother Cameron.

Teen pole-vaulter Olivia McTaggart joins brother in NZ Commonwealth Games team

3
Warriors star Shaun Johnson after eye surgery.

Warriors star Shaun Johnson recovering after eye surgery

00:15
4
Isaiah Canaan suffered this terrible injury against the Dallas Mavericks.

Warning: NBA star's foot left pointing the wrong way in horror fall (if you're squeamish, don't watch this video)


01:50
5
Dallas Fisher says that the new Sevens event will fare better than its predecessor.

'We're treating people as adults' - Hamilton Sevens organisers promise party atmosphere after Wellington failure

02:04

Weather slowly quieting down across the country after yesterday’s severe flooding

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:45
Ex cyclone Fehi left a path of destruction along State Highway 6 on the West Coast.

Raw: Confronting aerial vision shows scale of slips and damage on South Island's West Coast

Ex-Cyclone Fehi's path of destruction is clear to see.


01:03
The PM had a revealing sit down interview with 1 NEWS’s Corin Dann after 100 days in Government.

Extended TV interview: Jacinda Ardern tells 1 NEWS' Corin Dann, 'I am very mindful of the (public) expectation'

The PM lifts the lid on her first 100 days in office in a wide-ranging interview with 1 NEWS political editor Dann.

00:11
Video of the incident shows a number of passengers trapped in their harnesses.

Watch: The frightening moment Gold Coast thrillseekers left hanging upside down after Movie World rollercoaster fail

Witnesses say some of those stuck were distressed and crying.

Fox Glacier (file picture).

Hundreds of people stuck in Haast after after storm blocks off West Coast highway

Another 100 motorists are trapped in their cars after yesterday's wild storm blocked SH6 along a remote stretch of the road.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 