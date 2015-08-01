'Clearer and simpler': NRL amends view of shoulder charge

The NRL has changed the way it views a shoulder charge, saying the amendments make things "clearer and simpler for fans and players".

Source: 1 NEWS

The league issued a statement this morning saying that as part of a change to the judiciary and match review system, a player will be charged if the contact is forceful, and the player did not use, or attempt to use, his arms (including his hands) to tackle or otherwise take hold of the opposing player.

NRL head of football Brian Canavan said the amendment clarified and simplified the definition of a shoulder charge.

"This change will make it easier for everyone involved in the game to understand what does and does not constitute a shoulder charge," Canavan said.

"Clearly there were instances in 2016 when the match review committee and the judiciary had differing views of whether or not a shoulder charge had been used, and that made it difficult for players, clubs and our supporters to understand the guidelines around the offence.