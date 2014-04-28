'A class act' - Roosters teammate confident SBW will make an impact in NRL return

Sonny Bill Williams is racing to be fit for Saturday's NRL Grand Final rematch between the Roosters and Raiders.

The 35-year-old didn't train with teammates yesterday and is still working his way to full fitness after two weeks in quarantine.

Sonny Bill Williams in action for the Roosters. Source: Photosport

He's also spent six months without playing any rugby league since parting ways with the Toronto Wolfpack in the UK Super League.

Roosters fullback James Tedesco says he's confident the veteran will make his come back, six years after his last NRL match.

"I think it would have been a risk if we tried to rush him in straight away. You know he's had two weeks in quarantine, looking after his body and two weeks at training getting in the running and the body moving."

"You know if he's not going to play in the next few weeks, then when can we play him."

Despite yesterday's absence, Williams has been tipped to be named on the bench later today.

"There is a lot of hype but it's warranted the guy he is and the player he is."

"Everyone has high expectations going off what he did in the NRL a while ago now. But as a person and player, he is such a professional," Tedesco said.

"He's going to be a class act for us. He's older and probably not as fit as he was in his 20s but skilfully he's still got it. I'm sure he'll hit pretty hard as well."

Anticipation around the New Zealander's return for the Roosters has overshadowed teammate Josh Morris potential milestone this weekend.