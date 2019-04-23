Christchurch won't host Sea Eagles next season due to financial issues - report

Christchurch won't host Manly's home match against the Warriors for a third straight season next year because the promoters have struck financial problems.

A small crowd at this year's game meant costs weren't covered and has forced Walco Events Limited into liquidation, Stuff reports.

Just under 12,000 people attended the round three fixture at AMI Stadium, the first major sports event staged in Christchurch after the March 15 terror attack in which 51 people were killed by a lone gunman.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Manly, who won the game 46-12, agreed in 2017 to stage home matches in the South Island city in 2018 and 2019 with an option for 2020.