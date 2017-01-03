Chris Sandow NRL return fades amid alleged brawl

Chris Sandow's path back to the NRL has narrowed after his alleged involvement in a street brawl in a regional Queensland town.

The former Parramatta and South Sydney halfback was hopeful of an NRL return in 2017, with at least three clubs believed to be considering his recruitment.

But the NRL has indicated registering his playing contract would be dependent on behavioural standards - something that may prove difficult after he was charged with public nuisance.

"He's not part of the NRL, so we have no reason to look into it (the alleged brawl)," an NRL spokesman told News Corp Australia.

"But any player seeking to be registered needs to prove they are fit and proper to be part of the NRL.

"Having said that, there is no application to register him."

Sandow, 27, is due to appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on January 10 after the fight in the South Burnett region community of Cherbourg was videoed.

Queensland police did not officially name the 27-year-old but said the charge came as a result of an alleged "ongoing disturbance" at the town on the weekend.

Footage of the incident appears to show Sandow throwing punches in the alleged incident as a crowd watches on.

He had returned to Australia last year after quitting his English Super League club Warrington due to homesickness, with Wolves chief executive Tony Smith labelling him "a pain" following his departure.

Sandow last month fought fellow former NRL player Todd Carney in a charity boxing match which finished in a majority draw.