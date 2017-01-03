 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Chris Sandow NRL return fades amid alleged brawl

share

Source:

AAP

Chris Sandow's path back to the NRL has narrowed after his alleged involvement in a street brawl in a regional Queensland town.

The former Parramatta and South Sydney halfback was hopeful of an NRL return in 2017, with at least three clubs believed to be considering his recruitment.

Sandow's return to the NRL in 2017 could be in doubt after a video surfaced of the 27-year-old being caught up in a street brawl.
Source: Nine

But the NRL has indicated registering his playing contract would be dependent on behavioural standards - something that may prove difficult after he was charged with public nuisance.

"He's not part of the NRL, so we have no reason to look into it (the alleged brawl)," an NRL spokesman told News Corp Australia.

"But any player seeking to be registered needs to prove they are fit and proper to be part of the NRL.

"Having said that, there is no application to register him."

Sandow, 27, is due to appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on January 10 after the fight in the South Burnett region community of Cherbourg was videoed.

Queensland police did not officially name the 27-year-old but said the charge came as a result of an alleged "ongoing disturbance" at the town on the weekend.

Footage of the incident appears to show Sandow throwing punches in the alleged incident as a crowd watches on.

He had returned to Australia last year after quitting his English Super League club Warrington due to homesickness, with Wolves chief executive Tony Smith labelling him "a pain" following his departure.

Sandow last month fought fellow former NRL player Todd Carney in a charity boxing match which finished in a majority draw.

He has expressed a desire to return to the NRL, but said ahead of the fight in December making a career in boxing was "another option" should his rugby league career revival fail.

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The Kiwi centre dominated the Milwaukee Bucks’ defence early, scoring 12 points with emphatic dunks and classy hook shots.

Watch: 'He scores again!' Steven Adams sets Thunder offence alight with blazing start in first quarter

00:32
2
Sandow's return to the NRL in 2017 could be in doubt after a video surfaced of the 27-year-old being caught up in a street brawl.

Chris Sandow NRL return fades amid alleged brawl

00:42
3
The ASB Classic top seed says she was rusty during her 6-3, 6-4 win over Pauline Parmentier but the weather is what truly surprised her.

'It was so windy out there' – Serena Williams gets first taste of unpredictable Kiwi weather during ASB Classic debut

00:30
4
The Australian opener reached the rare milestone off just 78 deliveries – and in true Warner fashion, he let everyone in Sydney know about it.

David Warner's blazing ton gives Australia upper hand on Day One of third Pakistan Test

00:29
5
The former All Black scored a crucial try in side's 17-11 win over Racing.

Video: Ma'a Nonu links up with Bryan Habana to score silky team try against Dan Carter's Racing 92

00:27
Lucky tourists spotted a sperm whale, fur seals, dolphins and several marine birds during the first post-quake whale watching trip.

Pictures: Whale of a day! Tourists on Kaikoura's top tourist attraction treated to sight of whale close to boat

The Whale Watch operation was temporarily forced out of business after the 7.8 earthquake, but is now back in operation.

02:56
A look at what's happening to our rubbish and whether it's putting our clean green image at risk.

Government defends rubbish disposal methods amid calls for more regulation on landfill waste

Some experts say we're not doing enough to future proof the environment.

00:23
Five-year-old Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery had a night to remember scoring a goal against Chelsea.

Five-year-old cancer patient wins Goal of the Month Award

Bradley Lowery took the field for Sunderland, scoring a goal against Chelsea during the warm-up.

01:49
Auckland man Alex Asher has just set out to run and swim the entire length of the North Island's west coast.

Aucklander begins epic quest to run 1100km on roads, across rocks, trails, beaches and farmland

Alex Asher left Wellington's Wahine Memorial Park today, heading for Cape Reinga.

01:00
Slips are blocking highways and residents have been evacuated in the Ure Valley following Monday’s quake.

NZ dubbed 'the groundbreaker' after record 32,000 quakes in 2016

There were also 80,000 landslides, two tsunamis and a volcanic eruption.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ