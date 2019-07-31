TODAY |

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad doubts he'd be the player he is without mentoring of RTS

AAP
Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad left Auckland in February to join Canberra for two NRL seasons.

Five months on and he could leave Auckland again with an even longer, more lucrative deal to remain in the Australian capital.

Nicoll-Klokstad will take on the Warriors for the first time since being granted a release from his contract, when the Raiders visit Mt Smart Stadium on Friday.

But part of the trip will include talks with his manager, who will meet with Raiders officials to discuss a contract extension for the soon to be 24-year- old.

"I know I haven't been in this position before and I'm not really too sure how to look at it. That's why we have managers," Nicoll-Klokstad said.

"I'm still pinching myself. I still can't believe I'm always checking the team list every Tuesday, making sure I'm in the team.

Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

"I'm truly humbled and grateful to be here."

Nicoll-Klokstad has been a revelation under coach Ricky Stuart, leading the club in average metres (167 per game), tackle breaks (61), and tries (nine).

While he is free to talk with rival clubs on November 1, Nicoll-Klokstad has already indicated a desire to remain in Canberra.

"Being here long term was definitely on the cards. I hope we can get to a solution and both parties can agree," he said.

A new deal would complete a stunning ascension for the Cook Islands international, who only arrived in Canberra weeks before the start of the 2019 season.

He initially set himself the goal of being in the Raiders side to take on his former club.

"I circled it before I even signed here. I was like, 'Man, I really do hope I get to play round 20 against the Warriors. That'd be cool as'," Nicoll-Klokstad said.

He recalled he had no hesitation in taking up the offer from Canberra, having managed just seven games in a stacked Warriors backline.

Skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was a lock in the No.1 jersey while Ken Maumalo and David Fusitu'a were cemented on the wings.

Tuivasa-Sheck, the reigning Dally M medal winner, was the first person Nicoll- Klokstad told about his move.

"I doubt I'd be the fullback I am without him," Nicoll-Klokstad said.

 "He's been such a big mentor for me and a really great role model... If I can be one per cent of what he is, I'd be happy with that."

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad. Vodafone Warriors training session. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 8 February 2018 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Roger Tuivasa Sheck at training last year. Source: Photosport
