Chanel Harris-Tavita suffers season-ending injury in Warriors' loss to Storm

Warriors halfback Chanel Harris-Tavita's season appears to be over after he tore his pectoral muscle during yesterday's loss to the Melbourne Storm in Gosford.

Chanel Harris-Tavita is likely to miss the rest of the NRL season with a torn pectoral. Source: Photosport

The 22-year-old suffered the injury during the first half and Warriors coach Nathan Brown conceded his season was likely over.

Harris-Tavita has had a miserable run of injuries this season, having been out for seven weeks with a broken foot earlier this year.

"It's obviously been an unhappy year for him from that point of view," Brown told reporters after the game, while suggesting Sean O'Sullivan could be in line to replace Harris-Tavita in the halves.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Sean came in and did really well, so we've got Sean who can be a direct replacement for Chanel and obviously Reece [Walsh] was playing fullback and Roger [Tuivasa-Sheck] was playing wing and that was working quite well for us."

The Warriors suffering was compounded by a nasty head injury to hooker Wayde Egan, who had to be helped off the field late in the second half with blood pouring from his face.

"He’s not good...it’s a very bad cut and obviously he’s in a bad way," Brown said, and believed Egan had "no chance" of playing Saturday's game against the Knights.

"He’s not very stable and he has very blurred [vision]...he’s not in a very good way."

Brown lamented his side's disappointing performance, saying he had expected better, particularly against one of the top sides.