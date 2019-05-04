Chanel Harris-Tavita to start for Warriors, who have made four changes for NRL clash against Manly

Chanel Harris-Tavita and Jazz Tevaga will start for the Warriors, who made four changes for Friday night’s NRL clash against Manly.

Harris-Tavita, who played 59 minutes in the humiliation against the Raiders and was one of the few shining lights, replaces Kodi Nikorima, who was ruled out with the ankle injury he reaggravated against Canberra.

Tevaga will again start at hooker after Karl Lawton was ruled out with his shoulder injury with Adam Keighran coming onto the bench.

Ligi Sao and Sam Lisone also come onto the extended eight-man bench which also includes Josh Curran, Adam Pompey, Hayze Perham and Leivaha Pulu

The Warriors are languishing in 12th, three points behind eighth after the 46-12 loss to Canberra while the fifth-placed Sea Eagles are flying high, having won four of their last five.

Manly’s star fullback, Tom Trbojevic, is also yet to taste defeat in 2019 in the 10 matches he’s played for Manly and NSW.