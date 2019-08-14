Chanel Harris-Tavita named to start ahead of Kodi Nikorima for Warriors’ round one clash in Newcastle

Chanel Harris-Tavita will start at No.6 for the Warriors in their round one clash in Newcastle on Saturday, with Stephen Kearney preferring the precocious talent over Kiwi international Kodi Nikorima.

Chanel Harris-Tavita Source: Photosport

Captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has been named to start but 1 NEWS understands he is unlikely to take his place at fullback with the ankle injury he picked up in the trial loss to the Tigers.

Peta Hiku will start in the No.1 jersey if he is passed fit for the match in the event Tuivasa-Sheck is ruled out. Hayze Perham has been named on an extended eight-man bench as cover for fullback.

In the forwards, prop Jamayne Taunoa-Brown and 20-year-old back-rower Eliesa Katoa are in line to make their debuts off the bench.

The 23-year-old Taunoa-Brown’s inclusion caps an incredible rise in the last month, having gone from an on-trial contract to a fulltime deal

Interestingly, Nikorima is included on the bench alongside reserve hooker Karl Lawton.

1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (C)

2 Patrick Herbert

3 David Fusitu’a

4 Peta Hiku

5 Ken Maumalo

6 Chanel Harris-Tavita

7 Blake Green

8 Leeson Ah Mau

9 Wayde Egan

10 Lachlan Burr

11 Adam Blair

12 Tohu Harris

13 Isaiah Papali’i

Interchange:

14 Kodi Nikorima

15 Jamayne Taunoa-Brown

16 Eliesa Katoa

17 Karl Lawton

18 King Vuniyayawa

20 Hayze Perham

21 Leivaha Pulu