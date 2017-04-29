Carpool Karaoke: Broncos edition - Sam Thaiday leads Brisbane teammates in Celine Dion inspired sing-along

Source:
Brisbane Broncos forward Sam Thaiday has shown off his lip-syncing skills, miming along to Celine Dion while some of his teammates watched on.
Teammates Korbin Sims, Kodi Nikorima and Tevita Pangai Jr could only watch on in hysterics as Thaiday energetically performed the Canadian singer's 'It's all coming back to me now'.
The experience will be all the sweeter for the Broncos, who are third on the NRL ladder after the 32-18 victory over the Panthers on Thursday.
