'Can't wait to see him round one' - Rabbitohs thrilled with Greg Inglis return

Greg Inglis is back but are South Sydney as well?

Greg Inglis of the Rabbitohs bleeding from the nose NRL - Rabbitohs v Warriors, July 7 2013 NIB Stadium, PERTH WESTERN AUSTRALIA Photographer - Travis Hayto

Rabbitohs fullback Greg Inglis.

That's the question the NRL world is asking after the Rabbitohs talisman made his long-awaited return from a knee injury and battle with mental demons last night.

Inglis played for 19 minutes before being given an early shower in Souths' 22-18 win over St George Illawarra in the Charity Shield in Mudgee.

Starting at centre, where he is expected to ply his trade this year, Inglis made just 29 metres from three runs.

But it mattered little as the Rabbitohs skipper took a big leap forward in his recovery.

Inglis had not played since March 3 when he suffered a serious knee injury against the Wests Tigers.

"It's been awesome to see him train the last couple of weeks and get out there and have a little run," former captain John Sutton said.

"So I can't wait to see him round one."

Hooker Damien Cook added: "It was exciting, just watching him at training, making a couple of breaks at training and scoring a couple of tries.

"To his credit, it's been a tough year for him last year and he's done so well to get his body right and back in great shape."

Souths' 2017 season virtually ended when Inglis limped off early in the second half of their season opener last year.

While it's difficult to discern too much from trial form, they appeared to have rediscovered their attacking spark under new coach Anthony Seibold.

Cook, who is set to start ahead of veteran wake Robbie Farah, was once again dynamic and repeatedly created confusion in the Dragons' defensive line as he jumped out of dummy-half.

Star recruit Dane Gagai looked sharp while five-eighth Cody Walker crossed for a sublime four-pointer in the second half running off Sutton.

Cook said Rabbitohs fans could expect them to chance their arm this year after being given liberties by Seibold.

"I think you can see the halves getting their hands on the ball a bit more," Cook said.

"The forwards are running off them and when we're going through the middle, if they can get some quick play-the-balls that's when it brings us into the game."

