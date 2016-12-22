 

'I can't imagine life without you': Family confirms former NRL player Chad Robinson found dead

The family of Chad Robinson has confirmed a body found in northwest Sydney is that of the former NRL player.

Former Parramatta Eels player Chad Robinson went missing on November 26.

The body was found in a car in Kenthurst on Thursday, almost a month after the 36-year-old father of two went missing from his Kellyville home on November 26.

The family confirmed speculation about the deceased man's identity, saying the discovery has hit everyone hard.

"There are no words for our whole families (sic) loss and especially his two beautiful kids," a family member wrote on a social media page devoted to the former Parramatta Eels player late last night. 

"Brother you were the world to all of us, I can't imagine life without you, but you are free, fly high my beautiful brother," the message read.

Robinson's body was found by electricity workers in a car parked near the intersection of Marieba and Porters roads about 12.30pm.

Police say there are no apparent suspicious circumstances but a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Robinson drove off from his house with no shoes, phone or wallet.

His family described the disappearance as utterly out of character and made impassioned pleas for help from the public, setting up the social media page.

